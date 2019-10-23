Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Pareteum Corporation (TEUM)

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Pareteum Corporation ("Pareteum" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:TEUM) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Pareteum from March 12, 2019 and October 21, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Pareteum investors under the federal securities laws.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Pareteum improperly and inaccurately recognized revenue for certain customer transactions; (2) Pareteum's financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018 and quarters of ending March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 were false and could not be relied on; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the December 23, 2019 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

