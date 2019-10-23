Market Overview

Amplify Energy Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date

Globe Newswire  
October 23, 2019 5:00pm   Comments
HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. ("Amplify" or the "Company") (NYSE:AMPY) announced today that it will report third quarter 2019 financial and operating results on November 6, 2019.  Following the announcement, management will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT to discuss the Company's results.  Interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing (833) 883-4379 (Conference ID: 8498729) at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call or via the internet at www.amplifyenergy.com.  A replay of the call will be available on Amplify's website or by phone at (855) 859-2056 (Conference ID: 8498729) for a fourteen-day period following the call. 

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify's operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore California, East Texas / North Louisiana and South Texas.  For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

Martyn Willsher – Chief Financial Officer
(713) 588-8346
martyn.willsher@amplifyenergy.com

Eric Chang – Treasurer
(713) 588-8349
eric.chang@amplifyenergy.com

