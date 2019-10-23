Market Overview

Kelly Services® Announces Third Quarter Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
October 23, 2019
TROY, Mich., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly Services (Nasdaq:  KELYA, KELYB), a global leader in providing workforce solutions, will release its third quarter earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.  The company will host a conference call, including a question and answer opportunity, to discuss the financial results at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The conference call is available at kellyservices.com, or by dialing (800) 288-9626 (domestic) or (651) 291-5254 (international). The pass code is Kelly Services.

A recording of the conference call will be available after 2:00 p.m. ET on November 6th at (800) 475-6701 (domestic) and (320) 365-3844 (international). The access code is 414736. The web cast will also be available at kellyservices.com during this period.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA, KELYB)) connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We're always thinking about what's next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ nearly 500,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice. Revenue in 2018 was $5.5 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what's next for you.

ANALYST & MEDIA CONTACT:
James Polehna
(248) 244-4586
polehjm@kellyservices.com

