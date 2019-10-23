Stefanini and Toyota will present their Predictive and Data Analytics solution at Gartner ITxpo 2019

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through a co-created agile process, Stefanini , a $1B global IT provider, partnered with Toyota to create an effective predictive and data analytics solution, which is able to aggregate data from different sources to effect timely business decisions. Reinforcing solutions for automation, Stefanini is promoting the speaking session, "Human-Centric Approach to Tailor Technology" at Gartner ITxpo 2019 held at the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort in Orlando on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.



Agile Methodology focused on Business Challenges

By bringing diverse stakeholders from various parts of a client's business together to discuss challenges and find solutions, Stefanini Dive is a groundbreaking transformation workshop designed to bring fast, collaborative innovation to your enterprise within a few days. The methodology will help clients explore opportunities in addition to testing disruptive solutions before they are released, creating a shortcut into the digital transformation process.

At Toyota, after a five-day Design DIVE Workshop that included two prototypes, a broad multi-disciplinary team was created including experts from Toyota and Stefanini. "Our main goal was to understand the client's situation by aggregating data from multiple sources like social media and other websites and creating an AI solution that would be able to predict and analyze data," said Fabio Caversan, Artificial Intelligence Research & Development Director at Stefanini. "With an intensive focus on collaboration, prototyping and continuous feedback, Stefanini Dive delivered more learning, knowledge, and confidence to find the best solution for Toyota."

Benefiting Company Performance

The project started on February 28, 2019 with five days of Design Thinking Dive Workshops and development of the first prototype. "Less than one month later, we developed the second prototype and we started the development stage that is in process," said Caversan.

With the Design Thinking DIVE methodology, AI Intelligence, Text Analytics, Sophie and Predictive Analytics capabilities combined, Stefanini's solution brings certain benefits to Toyota. "Stefanini's solution will help Toyota to have a smart, innovative solution which will allow the business to make confident decisions earlier in the development process," said Mark Bacchus, Senior Manager at Toyota Motor North America. "We are looking forward to continuing the partnership with Stefanini and the development of this new AI System."

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain with teams contributing to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where it operates 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employs more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) have sold approximately 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018. Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address society's most pressing mobility challenges. Toyota believes that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

About Stefanini

Stefanini (www.stefanini.com) is a Brazilian multinational with 30 years of experience in the market, investing in a complete innovation ecosystem to meet the main verticals and assist customers in the process of digital transformation. With robust offerings aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and user experience (UX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of innovation.

Today, the company has a broad portfolio of solutions that combine innovative consulting, marketing, mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence services for traditional solutions such as service desk, field service and outsourcing (BPO).

With a presence in 41 countries, Stefanini was named the fifth most internationalized company, according to the Dom Cabral Foundation ranking of 2017.

