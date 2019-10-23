Market Overview

Dream Industrial REIT Q3 2019 Financial Results Release Date, Webcast and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
October 23, 2019 2:29pm   Comments
TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (DIR.UN - TSX) will be releasing its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

Senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference call:

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (ET)
Dial: For Canada and USA please dial: 1-888-465-5079
  For International please dial: 416-216-4169
Passcode: 7356 954#

A taped replay of the call will be available for ninety (90) days. For access details, please go to Dream Industrial REIT's website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section.

Webcast:

To access the conference call via webcast, please go to Dream Industrial REIT's website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. To date, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 210 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 21.9 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders. For more information, please visit www.dreamindustrialreit.ca﻿.

For further information, please contact:

DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT

Brian Pauls  Lenis Quan
Chief Executive Officer    Chief Financial Officer
(416) 365-2365  (416) 365-2353
bpauls@dream.ca  lquan@dream.ca

