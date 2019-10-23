Market Overview

Homes For Heroes' ATCO Village Grand Opening Event

Globe Newswire  
October 23, 2019 1:12pm   Comments
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join us on October 28 in Calgary for the grand opening of ATCO Village, a Homes For Heroes Foundation housing initiative designed to support Canadian Armed Forces veterans who are now experiencing homelessness. This is a private event for our stakeholders and the media to tour the village and meet with some of the key people responsible for the opening 908 ATCO Village, the first of many tiny home communities for our Canadian veterans.

Homes For Heroes Foundation was developed in response to the growing number of Canadian Armed Forces members returning to civilian life who are now facing crisis. Thousands of veterans are currently living on the streets in Canada and are having a challenging time integrating to civilian life. Homes For Heroes' mandate is to build tiny home villages with full wraparound support services across Canada and to end the issue of homelessness among our Canadian veterans.

908 ATCO Village is the first Homes For Heroes village. It features 15 tiny homes, a resource center, counselling services, community gardens and memorials to our fallen Canadian soldiers.

What:
 		 Homes For Heroes ATCO Village Grand Opening
Where: 908 ATCO Village
908 36 Street SE
Calgary, AB

When: Monday, October 28 at 10:30 a.m.
Formal ceremony starts at 11:00 a.m.
 
Who: Her Honour, the Honourable Lois E. Mitchell, CM, AOE, LLD,
Lieutenant Governor of Alberta."

David Howard
President
Homes For Heroes Foundation

Nancy Southern
Chair & Chief Executive Officer
ATCO

Scott MacDonald
Senior Vice-President Engineering, Mechanical and Procurement
Canadian Pacific

Steve Wile
CEO
The Mustard Seed

Brigadier General Stephen Lacroix Commander
3rd Canadian Division and Joint Task Force (West)
Canadian Armed Forces

Senior leaders will be available onsite for media interviews during the tour. Media guests are encouraged to provide advance notice of their planned attendance to the contact below.

Nicole Becker
Office Manager
Homes For Heroes Foundation
admin@h4hf.ca
403-452-0888

