Media Preview - Qilalukkat! Belugas and Inuvialuit: Our Survival Together

OTTAWA, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to the exclusive preview of Qilalukkat! Belugas and Inuvialuit: Our Survival Together. This is the newest exhibition in the Northern Voices Gallery, situated in the Canada Goose Arctic Gallery at the Canadian Museum of Nature (CMN). Qilalukkat! will be open to the public from October 25, 2019 to September 13, 2021, and is presented in partnership with the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre in Yellowknife, NWT.



The exhibition explores the importance of beluga whales to the Inuvialuit—Inuit of the Western Canadian Arctic. Curator Myrna Pokiak, who is an Inuvialuit cultural educator and was born and raised in Tuktoyaktuk, will be present. Qilalukkat! provides insights into Inuvialuit culture and traditions surrounding beluga whale-harvesting through images, historic artifacts, specimens and stories shared by Pokiak's family. A special feature is a recreated, traditional beluga smokehouse.

WHAT: Media-only preview of exhibition WHO: Spokespeople include Myrna Pokiak, exhibition curator and Inuvialuit cultural educator; Sarah Carr-Locke, Director, Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre; Ailsa Barry, Vice-President, Experience and Engagement, CMN; and exhibit content specialists. WHEN: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Welcome remarks in the Canada Goose Arctic Gallery (Arctic Connexions area), followed by visit to the exhibition, 4th floor west. WHERE: Canadian Museum of Nature, 240 McLeod St, Ottawa (at Metcalfe) RSVP: media@nature.ca or 613-566-4781

