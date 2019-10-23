Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires John A. Trobiano, Senior Managing Director, Wealth Advisor for Peapack Private Wealth Management

Bedminster, NJ, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE --Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank announce the hiring of John A. Trobiano as Senior Managing Director, Wealth Advisor, Peapack Private Wealth Management. Working out of the Bank's Teaneck office, John works closely with clients to help them develop and implement strategies and fully integrated solutions for achieving their short- and long-term financial goals. He provides customized, comprehensive planning in all aspects of each individual client's life.



John has over 33 years of financial services experience, previously responsible for meeting the financial needs of clients throughout the Northern New Jersey region as Vice President at Wilmington Trust/M&T Bank. Prior to that he served as Senior Vice President, Director of Private Banking at Commerce Bank/TD Bank providing exclusive banking services to high-net-worth individuals, medical, accounting and legal practices. Additionally, John held equally impressive roles as Senior Vice President/Director of Private Banking at Independence Community Bank and as Senior Vice President, Manager of the Northern NJ Private Banking and Investment Sales Team at Summit Bank.

John holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration and Accounting from Rutgers University and is a graduate of the PNC Bank Management Training program and Cannon Institute of Banking. He holds FINRA Series 7 and 66 securities licenses.

For over 20 years Mr. Trobiano has served as Treasurer of the Bergen County Bar Foundation and as a Board Member of the Bergen Community College Foundation. He is also a member of the 200 Club of Bergen County, Supreme Court of New Jersey Attorney Ethics Committee and Fee Arbitration Committee, District IIA for Bergen County. In addition, he is the past President and Treasurer of the Hackensack Rotary Club.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE BANK

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $4.87 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $6.6 billion as of June 30, 2019. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the Bank's wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately-held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

