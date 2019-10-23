5th Annual E-Discovery Day Lineup of Educational Webcasts and Events Announced

Portland, Oregon, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro® Inc., the preferred provider of software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, in partnership with thirteen other supporting organizations, today announced the initial webcast and in-person event schedule for the 5 th annual E-Discovery Day on December 4, 2019.



E-Discovery Day is one of the largest nationwide gatherings of legal professionals celebrating the important role e-discovery plays in the Legal GRC space. E-Discovery Day is a full day of vendor-neutral educational and networking events both online and in-person. In 2018, more than 2600 legal professionals participated in E-Discovery Day gatherings.

"E-Discovery Day is a chance to learn from industry experts, network with your peers, and get ahead of the curve. Each year, the participation for E-Discovery Day reaches more legal professionals and we are thrilled with the initial line-up of supporters, events, and webcasts. Organizations are encouraged to add their own events and webcasts to provide even more opportunities to celebrate e-discovery on December 4th," said Bill Piwonka, CMO at Exterro.

Supporting organizations and associations of E-Discovery Day are as follows:

Premier Supporters:

Above the Law Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS) BrightTalk EDRM Exterro EDPM Advisory Services GC News Georgetown Law CLE Haystack ID Today's General Counsel Women in E-Discovery



Presenting Supporters:

C-TEQ DataNarro International Legal Technology Association (ILTA)



There are currently ten webcasts and four in-person events scheduled on E-Discovery Day, with more scheduled to be added in the coming weeks. Anyone hosting an event for E-Discovery Day can add their event information to the E-Discovery Day website to ensure they are recognized as a part of the E-Discovery Day celebrations.

"ACEDS is super-excited to be a part of the 5th Annual E-Discovery Day, and we'd like to extend a big thank you to Exterro for hosting such an amazing day for the e-discovery community to gather and connect. Our chapters and members across the globe will be involved in live events and social activities to commemorate the vital and growing role of e-discovery in the legal community, said Michael Quartararo, President of ACEDS.

"Georgetown Law CLE is excited to be part of another of E-Discovery Day, hosted by Exterro. E-Discovery professionals are always toiling behind the scenes to make our legal system work more fairly and efficiently. Thank you to Exterro for giving these professionals a moment in the spotlight and an additional opportunity for collaboration and education through E-Discovery Day. Georgetown Law CLE strives towards those same goals through our annual, intensive programming: the Advanced eDiscovery Institute (November 21-22, 2019; for the advanced eDiscovery professional) and the eDiscovery Training Academy (June 8-12, 2020; for the beginning eDiscovery professional)," said Molly Scott, Director of Programming, Georgetown Law CLE.

"As a non-profit organization focused on providing women with legal technology education, networking and leadership opportunities, Women in eDiscovery is proud to be a premier supporter of the 5th Annual E-Discovery Day. Many of our local chapters will be hosting in-person networking events and we encourage anyone in the legal technology field to get involved with E-Discovery Day," said Jackie Rosborough, Executive Director of Women in E-Discovery.

For more information on E-Discovery Day and the most current line-up of events and webinars, visit ediscoveryday.com .

About Exterro

Exterro®, Inc. is the leading provider of e-discovery and information governance software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy and IT teams at Global 2000 and Am Law 200 organizations. Built on a simple concept of process optimization, Exterro helps organizations address their regulatory, compliance, and litigation risks more effectively and at lower costs. For more information, visit exterro.com.

