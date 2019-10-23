It's Still Game On in Chicago: Ally Turns Chicago into Live MONOPOLY® Gameboard to Help People Grow Their Fortune

DETROIT, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's still game on, Chicago! Mr. MONOPOLY visited downtown Chicago to kickoff Ally + MONOPOLY®. Now through Oct. 28th, Ally Financial brings Ally + MONOPOLY® to Chicago, turning Chicago's West Loop neighborhood into a real-life MONOPOLY® game board with valuable prizes. People can also play a version of the game online by visiting PlayAlly.com.



Contact:

Justin Nicolette

Ally Financial

Justin.Nicolette@Ally.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66ebe36f-b145-497d-b011-712974a4716b