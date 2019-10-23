Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

It's Still Game On in Chicago: Ally Turns Chicago into Live MONOPOLY® Gameboard to Help People Grow Their Fortune

Globe Newswire  
October 23, 2019 10:00am   Comments
Share:

DETROIT, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's still game on, Chicago! Mr. MONOPOLY visited downtown Chicago to kickoff Ally + MONOPOLY®. Now through Oct. 28th, Ally Financial brings Ally + MONOPOLY® to Chicago, turning Chicago's West Loop neighborhood into a real-life MONOPOLY® game board with valuable prizes. People can also play a version of the game online by visiting PlayAlly.com.

Contact:
Justin Nicolette
Ally Financial
Justin.Nicolette@Ally.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66ebe36f-b145-497d-b011-712974a4716b

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo