Unity Biotechnology, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Globe Newswire  
October 23, 2019 8:00am   Comments
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (UNITY) (NASDAQ:UBX), a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to extend healthspan by slowing, halting or reversing diseases of aging, today announced it will report results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, after NASDAQ market close.

UNITY will not conduct a conference call in conjunction with the financial results press release.

About UNITY
UNITY is developing therapeutics to extend healthspan by slowing, halting or reversing diseases of aging. UNITY's initial focus is on creating senolytic medicines to selectively eliminate senescent cells and thereby treat age-related diseases, such as osteoarthritis, eye diseases and pulmonary diseases. More information is available at www.unitybiotechnology.com or follow us on Twitter.

Endurance Advisors
Peter Rahmer
prahmer@enduranceadvisors.com

Canale Communications
Jason Spark
jason@canalecomm.com

