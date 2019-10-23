Ekso Bionics® to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on October 30, 2019

RICHMOND, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced that it will release financial and business results for the third quarter 2019 after the close of trading on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Management will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results and recent business developments.



About Ekso Bionics®

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance, and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, the Company continues to build upon its unparalleled expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol EKSO.

