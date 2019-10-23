Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Collegium to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

Globe Newswire  
October 23, 2019 8:00am   Comments
Share:

STOUGHTON, Mass., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) announced today that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call Information: 

To access the conference call, please dial (888) 698-6931 (U.S.) or (805) 905-2993 (International) and refer to Conference ID: 958-8674. An audio webcast will be accessible from the Investors section of the Company's website: www.collegiumpharma.com. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company's website approximately two hours after the event.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management. Collegium's headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Contact:
Alex Dasalla
adasalla@collegiumpharma.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo