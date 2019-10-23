Toronto, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Immediate Release

For Immediate Release

The Cinesphere Film Series Returns Featuring Nostalgic Fan Favourites

Back to the Future, Blade Runner, Apocalypse Now, Gremlins, Labyrinth, Love Actually,

ET and More…

(TORONTO, Oct 23, 2019) – The Cinesphere Film Series is back, featuring popular and enchanting films in both IMAX and non-IMAX formats for all to enjoy. Movie-goers can expect to feel nostalgic, as they can once again watch films they previously enjoyed at Cinesphere along with newer titles that have never screened in the theatre.

The films have been thoughtfully curated including a few specially themed for Halloween and over the holidays. What better way to get into the Halloween spirt and get some costume inspiration then to watch classics like The Thing (1982) and a special screening of Halloween: The IMAX Experience (2018) on Oct 31. We invite visitors to kick off their holiday count down by taking in beloved seasonal classics such as Gremlins (1984), Scrooged (1988), Love Actually (2003), and ET (1982) on the big screen. And, for those that appreciate cult classics, we are excited to feature an array of films including Back to the Future (1985), Back to the Future Part 2 (1989), Blade Runner The Final Cut: The IMAX Experience (1982) , Blade Runner 2049: The IMAX Experience (2017), Apocalypse Now -The Final Cut: The IMAX Experience (1979) and Labyrinth (1986).

More films are being added, so make sure to visit http://ontarioplace.com/en/cinesphere/ to keep up to date with the Cinesphere schedule.

-30-

About Ontario Place

Ontario Place is an agency of the Government of Ontario that features 155 acres of waterfront property in Toronto. The iconic location is a venue for live music, festivals and events. From enjoying the skyline, to attending a festival or concert — Ontario Place is a gathering space for everyone in the province and home to the iconic Cinesphere, the first permanent IMAX theater in the world.

For more information about Ontario Place, please visit http://ontarioplace.com/en/whats-on/.

Follow Ontario Place on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and use the hashtag #OntarioPlace to share your experience.

Media Contact:

Karen Nussbaum

416-301-3193

karen.nussbaum@ontarioplace.com

Karen Nussbaum Ontario Place 4163013193 karen.nussbaum@ontarioplace.com