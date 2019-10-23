TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Glory Star New Media Group Limited to Host a Joint Investor Conference Call on October 24, 2019 to Discuss the Proposed Business Combination

BEIJING, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) (the "Company") plans to host a joint investor conference call with Glory Star New Media Group Limited before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern time to discuss the previously announced business combination.

Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-888-204-4368 International: +1-929-477-0448 Mainland China: 400-120-8590 Hong Kong, China: 800-961-384 Portugal: 800-812-582 Conference ID: #2628800

A replay of this conference call will be accessible through October 31, 2019, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-844-512-2921 International: +1-412-317-6671 Conference ID: #2628800

In connection with the business combination, the Company has filed a tender offer statement on Schedule TO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on October 17, 2019. For additional information on the proposed transaction, interested parties may obtain free copies of the tender offer statement, without charge, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The investor presentation will also be furnished to the SEC on October 24, 2019, which can be viewed at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated on February 5, 2018 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sing Wang, TKK Symphony consummated the Initial Public Offering on Nasdaq on August 20, 2018, raising aggregate gross proceeds of $250,000,000.

