Huazhu Group Limited Schedules Third Quarter of 2019 Earnings Release on November 12, 2019

SHANGHAI, China, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) ("Huazhu" or the "Company") a leading and fast-growing multi-brand hotel group in China, today announced that it will schedule to release unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2019 after the US market closes on November 12, 2019.



The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.huazhu.com/press-releases.

Huazhu's management will host a conference call at 8 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 (or 9 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in the Shanghai/Hong Kong time zone) following the announcement. To participate in the event by telephone, please dial +1 (845) 675 0437 (for callers in the US), +86 400 620 8038 (for callers in China Mainland), +852 3018 6771 (for callers in Hong Kong) or +65 6713 5090 (for callers outside of the US, China Mainland, and Hong Kong) and enter pass code 6577616. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled time of the call.

A recording of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through November 20, 2019. Please dial +1 (855) 452 5696 (for callers in the US) or +61 2 8199 0299 (for callers outside the US) and enter pass code 6577616.

The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at the Company's Web site, http://ir.huazhu.com .

About Huazhu Group Limited

Huazhu Group Limited is a leading hotel operator and franchisor. As of September 30, 2019, Huazhu operated 5,151 hotels with 504,414 rooms in operation. Huazhu's brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, HanTing Premium Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotels & Resorts, Joya Hotel, and Vue Hotels & Resorts. Huazhu also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.

Huazhu's business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, Huazhu directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Under the manachise model, Huazhu manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers Huazhu appoints and collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, Huazhu provides training, reservations and support services to the franchised hotels, and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of September 30, 2019, Huazhu operates 17 percent of its hotel rooms under lease and ownership model, and 83 percent under manachise and franchise models.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: http://ir.huazhu.com.