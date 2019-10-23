Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2019

KYOTO, Japan, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC:NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for the period of April 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019.



The highlights are as follows:

First-half net sales remain flat Y/Y and the annual forecast remains unchanged.

First-half operating profit decreased by 35% Y/Y due to the additional R&D and start-up costs (approx. 8.5 billion yen) of traction motors which are in high demand, and to the additional acquisition related expenses of Embraco (approx. 3 billion yen) needed to promote the modularization strategy. R&D and start-up costs of traction motors will continue in the second-half (approx. 30 billion yen for full year) and on account of the above, the annual forecast has been revised down.

First-half profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 65% Y/Y due to the loss (approx. 20 billion yen) related to the sale of Secop following the European Commission's instructions. The annual forecast has been revised down based on the first-half results and second-half operating profit forecast. However, the annual dividend has been revised up by 5 yen to 115 yen.

EPS: ¥93.65 (basic and diluted)



Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages Six months ended

September 30, Increase (Decrease)

% Three months ended

September 30, Increase (Decrease)% 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales 751,277 755,447 (0.6%) 390,403 383,224 1.9% Operating profit 62,207 96,168 (35.3%) 34,396 50,475 (31.9%) Ratio of operating profit to net sales 8.3% 12.7% - 8.8% 13.2% - Profit before income taxes 63,750 95,743 (33.4%) 32,636 49,855 (34.5%) Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales 8.5% 12.7% - 8.4% 13.0% - Profit attributable to owners of the parent 27,561 78,428 (64.9%) 24,154 41,141 (41.3%) Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales 3.7% 10.4% - 6.2% 10.7% - Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

-Basic 93.65 265.57 - 82.07 139.50 - Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

-Diluted 93.65 265.57 - 82.07 139.50 -

Full copy of Nidec's financial statements for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2019:

https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2019/news1023-01/

A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec's financial results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2019 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, October 24, 2019. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:

https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference

About Nidec Corporation

Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC:NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the six months ended September 30, 2019, 29.3% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 20.1% by automotive products; 36.0% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 10.3% by machinery; 4.1% by electronic and optical components, and 0.3% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.