Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2019
KYOTO, Japan, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC:NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for the period of April 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019.
The highlights are as follows:
- First-half net sales remain flat Y/Y and the annual forecast remains unchanged.
- First-half operating profit decreased by 35% Y/Y due to the additional R&D and start-up costs (approx. 8.5 billion yen) of traction motors which are in high demand, and to the additional acquisition related expenses of Embraco (approx. 3 billion yen) needed to promote the modularization strategy. R&D and start-up costs of traction motors will continue in the second-half (approx. 30 billion yen for full year) and on account of the above, the annual forecast has been revised down.
- First-half profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 65% Y/Y due to the loss (approx. 20 billion yen) related to the sale of Secop following the European Commission's instructions. The annual forecast has been revised down based on the first-half results and second-half operating profit forecast. However, the annual dividend has been revised up by 5 yen to 115 yen.
- EPS: ¥93.65 (basic and diluted)
Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)
|Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages
|Six months ended
September 30,
|Increase (Decrease)
%
|Three months ended
September 30,
|Increase (Decrease)%
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Net sales
|751,277
|755,447
|(0.6%)
|390,403
|383,224
|1.9%
|Operating profit
|62,207
|96,168
|(35.3%)
|34,396
|50,475
|(31.9%)
|Ratio of operating profit to net sales
|8.3%
|12.7%
|-
|8.8%
|13.2%
|-
|Profit before income taxes
|63,750
|95,743
|(33.4%)
|32,636
|49,855
|(34.5%)
|Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales
|8.5%
|12.7%
|-
|8.4%
|13.0%
|-
|Profit attributable to owners of the parent
|27,561
|78,428
|(64.9%)
|24,154
|41,141
|(41.3%)
|Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales
|3.7%
|10.4%
|-
|6.2%
|10.7%
|-
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Basic
|93.65
|265.57
|-
|82.07
|139.50
|-
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Diluted
|93.65
|265.57
|-
|82.07
|139.50
|-
Full copy of Nidec's financial statements for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2019:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2019/news1023-01/
A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec's financial results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2019 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, October 24, 2019. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference
About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC:NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the six months ended September 30, 2019, 29.3% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 20.1% by automotive products; 36.0% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 10.3% by machinery; 4.1% by electronic and optical components, and 0.3% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.
|Contact:
|Masahiro Nagayasu
|General Manager
|Investor Relations
|+81-75-935-6140
|ir@nidec.com