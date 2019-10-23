Kornit Digital Brings On-Demand Apparel, Sportswear, and Home Goods Solutions to PRINTING United 2019

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT), a worldwide market leader in digital textile printing technology, has announced the details of its presence at PRINTING United 2019, taking place in Dallas, Texas, October 23-25, 2019.



PRINTING United brings the North American public debut of Kornit's Konnect software , a cloud software analytics platform that provides users a single comprehensive user interface to monitor and manage their productivity. This empowers customers to receive real-time data about their operations, prioritize, assess costs, troubleshoot, and set goals from the convenience of their laptop, tablet, or smartphone.

Additionally, Kornit will be exhibiting:

a collaboration with Adidas including live production on multiple direct-to-garment systems.

including live production on multiple direct-to-garment systems. the Kornit Presto system for efficient, sustainable, roll-to-roll direct-to-fabric printing on demand. Compatible with multiple fabric types and ideal for both dispersed or localized microfactory production models, Presto runs with Kornit's NeoPigment™ Robusto ink set, a 2019 SGIA Product of the Year .

system for efficient, sustainable, roll-to-roll direct-to-fabric printing on demand. Compatible with multiple fabric types and ideal for both dispersed or localized microfactory production models, Presto runs with Kornit's NeoPigment™ Robusto ink set, a . Kornit Avalanche Poly Pro , the only digital direct-to-garment system developed specifically for polyester and poly-blend fabrics. The 2019 EDP Award winner for Best Direct-to-Garment Printing System, Avalanche Poly Pro prevents dye migration, bringing digital capabilities to the popular sports and athleisure apparel market.

, the only digital direct-to-garment system developed specifically for polyester and poly-blend fabrics. The for Best Direct-to-Garment Printing System, Avalanche Poly Pro prevents dye migration, bringing digital capabilities to the popular sports and athleisure apparel market. Kornit Atlas , suited for mass digital direct-to-garment print production. Extending Kornit's HD technology to meet the highest retail standards, Atlas offers an enhanced user interface for independent operation and maintenance.

, suited for mass digital direct-to-garment print production. Extending Kornit's HD technology to meet the highest retail standards, Atlas offers an enhanced user interface for independent operation and maintenance. Kornit Storm HD6, Kornit's bestselling direct-to-garment print system. Offering small to medium print businesses exceptional efficiency and cost per print, Storm HD6 prints on demand to multiple fabric types including natural, synthetic, and blends.

Outside of the exhibit booth, dubbed "Kornit Fulfillment Hub" for its array of solutions enabling fulfillment of on-demand apparel, sportswear, and home décor pieces, Kornit's presence will be felt throughout the event. Visitors to the PRINTING United Experience Zone (Booth 10530) will find a number of polyester sportswear pieces imprinted using Kornit's NeoPoly digital print technology, as well as home goods imprinted by Spoonflower , using Kornit's eco-friendly direct-to-fabric print process.

In Amphitheater 2 (Booth 5816), Kornit will be joined by Topshelf Printers' Blake Burroughs (Thursday, October 24, 11:15AM) to discuss his direct-to-garment print strategy, and how the technology has generated new opportunities and efficiencies at Topshelf's Colorado-based print shop.

Later that day, Kornit's Geoff Baxter will present "Case Studies in Digital Textile Printing" (Room C145, 2PM), detailing real-life successes achieved by print shops of all sizes upon adding digital textile print to their arsenal.

"Kornit's creative drive has really kicked into high gear this past year, and attendees in Dallas will see that reflected in the most ambitious exhibit we've ever had in North America, featuring the most advanced digital textile print systems ever introduced by Kornit, and thus the industry," said Ronen Samuel, Kornit Digital CEO. "No one else offers the single-step print process we can, as cleanly as we can, as consistently as we can. Whatever the piece, consumers today are driven by social media, the big moment, the personal touch, and most of all their imagination; the Kornit Fulfillment Hub will show printers that world materialized, and our specialists will demonstrate how they can deliver that world themselves, in a way that's profitable for years to come."

The Kornit Fulfillment Hub will be found at Booth 1007. To arrange a personal demonstration in advance, visit www.Kornit.com/FulfillmentHub-2019 .

