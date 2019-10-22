Bow River 2019 Software Growth Equity Fund Completes Majority Recapitalization of CHSI Technologies

DENVER, Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bow River Capital's 2019 Software Growth Equity Fund ("Bow River") announces today that it has completed a majority recapitalization of CHSI Technologies ("CHSI"). CHSI's cloud-based insurance platform is a market leading solution to help insurance companies comprehensively manage their most critical functions for policy management, underwriting, safety and loss prevention, customer relationship management, financial operations, and compliance & regulatory reporting. The investment from Bow River will enable the company to accelerate innovative product development and growth initiatives.



Founded in 2010, CHSI has delivered an industry leading suite of applications and portals with CHSI Connections™, which is purpose-built for commercial, municipal, and self-insurance providers and carriers across all markets and segments.

Jim Leftwich, the Founder and CEO of CHSI, a thirty-year insurance industry veteran and entrepreneur states, "the investment team at Bow River seamlessly aligned with our culture and vision." Leftwich adds, "the insurance expertise and SaaS track record our new partnership brings to the industry will enable us to quickly deliver world class technology solutions to our clients."

Bow River Capital's John P. Raeder, Jr., Managing Director and Head of Software Investments said, "we are looking for solid growth companies that offer comprehensive enterprise solutions for solving real-world business challenges, and CHSI meets every key characteristic." Raeder further states, "the CHSI Connections™ platform delivers on insurance companies' staunch 'must-have' requirements for enterprise-level governance, administrative controls for policy holders and brokers, industrial strength security, and integration capabilities with tools and other systems."

About CHSI Technologies

Based in Henderson, Nevada CHSI is recognized as a SaaS Insurtech market leader for insurance providers, carriers, TPAs, pools and captives, risk managers, and brokers. Since 2010, the company has delivered a comprehensive suite of software risk management applications supporting policy management, underwriting, compliance, customer relationship management, safety and loss prevention, and analytics.

About Bow River Capital

Founded in 2003, Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset management company based in Denver, Colorado, with Buyout, Real Estate, and Software Growth Equity platforms. The Bow River Capital funds focus on the lower middle market across a geographic area referred to as Bow River Capital's Rodeo Region®, which encompasses the Rocky Mountains and surrounding states. Collectively, Bow River Capital has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes, and across the capital structure.

Contact: Bow River Capital Catherina Nally 303-861-8466