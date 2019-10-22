Market Overview

Forterra Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Schedule

Globe Newswire  
October 22, 2019 5:36pm   Comments
IRVING, Texas, Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forterra, Inc. ("Forterra") (NASDAQ:FRTA) plans to release its third quarter 2019 financial results after the market close on Monday, November 4, 2019.  A conference call to review financial results will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central).  Hosting the call will be Karl Watson, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, and Charlie Brown, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Webcast Information
Event:  Q3 2019 Forterra Inc. Earnings Call
Date:  Tuesday, November 5, 2019
Time:  10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central)
Webcast:  https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4f7y6dt6

Conference Call Information
U.S.: (574) 990-1396
Toll-Free: (844) 498-0572
Participant Passcode: 3959906

Replay Information
A replay of the conference call and archive of the webcast will be available within 24 hours after the call on the "Events & Presentations" page under the "Investors" section of the Company's website at http://forterrabp.com.

About Forterra
Forterra is a leading manufacturer of water and drainage pipe and products in the U.S. and Eastern Canada for a variety of water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, drainage and stormwater systems.  Based in Irving, Texas, Forterra's product breadth and scale help make it a one-stop shop for water-related pipe and products and a preferred supplier to a wide variety of customers, including contractors, distributors and municipalities.  For more information on Forterra, visit http://forterrabp.com.

CONTACT:
Simon Chen
Vice President - Treasury, Investor Relations and FP&A
469.299.9113
IR@forterrabp.com

