SMTC Corporation to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on November 12, 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMTC Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTX ), a global electronics manufacturing services provider and winner of the Frost & Sullivan's 2019 Best Practices Award for Customer Value Leadership in the Electronics Manufacturing Services Industry, today announced that Ed Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of SMTC and Steve Waszak, the company's Chief Financial Officer will be on-hand to participate in the Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on November 12, 2019 in New York City, being held at the Sheraton Times Square Hotel.



This is exclusively a 1 on 1 conference and investors wishing to schedule a meeting with management are encouraged to contact their Craig-Hallum sales representative or contact Peter Seltzberg of Darrow Associates.

Information about SMTC's participation in this event is available on the IR Calendar page of SMTC's website at https://ir.smtc.com/ir-calendar .

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation was founded in 1985. SMTC has more than 50 manufacturing and assembly lines in United States, China and Mexico which creates a powerful low-to-medium volume, high-mix, end-to-end global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider. With local support and expanded manufacturing capabilities globally, including fully integrated contract manufacturing services with a focus on global original equipment manufacturers and emerging technology companies, including those in the Defense and Aerospace, Industrial, Power and Clean Technology, Medical and Safety, Retail and Payment Systems, Semiconductors and Telecom, Networking and Communications; and Test and Measurement industries. As a mid-size provider of end-to-end EMS, SMTC provides printed circuit boards assemblies production, systems integration and comprehensive testing services, enclosure fabrication, as well as product design, sustaining engineering and supply chain management services. SMTC services extend over the entire electronic product life cycle from the development and introduction of new products through to the growth, maturity and end-of-life phases. For further information on SMTC Corporation, please visit our website at www.smtc.com .

