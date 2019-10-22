Market Overview

IBI Group Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results and Host Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
October 22, 2019 4:30pm   Comments
TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group Inc. ("IBI" or the "Company") intends to release its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 after markets close on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

Following the release, the Company will host a conference call on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET. IBI's Chief Executive Officer, Scott Stewart, and Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Taylor, will present the Company's financial and operating results followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Friday, November 8, 2019
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Dial In: North America: 1-800-741-3792
Dial In: Toronto Local / International: 1-416-981-9009

Replay: North America: 1-800-558-5253
Replay: Toronto Local / International: 1-416-626-4100
Replay Passcode: 21931478

A recording of the conference call will be available within 24 hours following the call at the Company's website. The conference call replay will be available until November 22, 2019.

About IBI Group Inc.
IBI Group Inc. is a globally integrated, technology driven design firm with over 2,600 professionals around the world. For more than 40 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities must be designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow us on Twitter @ibigroup and Instagram @ibi_group.

For additional information, please contact:

Stephen Taylor, CFO
IBI Group Inc.
55 St. Clair Avenue West
Toronto, ON  M5V 2Y7                                              
Tel:  1-416-596-1930
www.ibigroup.com 

