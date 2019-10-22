Meritage Homes reports third quarter 2019 results including a 24% increase in orders, 19.8% home closing gross margin and 35% increase in diluted EPS

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, reported third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2019.



Summary Operating Results (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 % Chg 2019 2018 % Chg Homes closed (units) 2,419 2,162 12 % 6,437 6,026 7 % Home closing revenue $ 939,185 $ 877,734 7 % $ 2,500,888 $ 2,478,649 1 % Average sales price - closings $ 388 $ 406 (4 )% $ 389 $ 411 (6 )% Home orders (units) 2,258 1,828 24 % 7,523 6,436 17 % Home order value $ 858,395 $ 715,089 20 % $ 2,879,369 $ 2,595,881 11 % Average sales price - orders $ 380 $ 391 (3 )% $ 383 $ 403 (5 )% Ending backlog (units) 3,519 3,285 7 % Ending backlog value $ 1,397,033 $ 1,367,006 2 % Average sales price - backlog $ 397 $ 416 (5 )% Earnings before income taxes $ 92,366 $ 71,409 29 % $ 192,410 $ 191,478 — % Net earnings $ 69,809 $ 54,135 29 % $ 146,049 $ 151,847 (4 )% Diluted EPS $ 1.79 $ 1.33 35 % $ 3.76 $ 3.69 2 %

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS



"Our results for the third quarter demonstrated continued strong demand for our homes, as well as the impact of operating efficiencies that are enabling us to improve our margins while selling homes at affordable prices," said Steven J. Hilton, chairman and chief executive officer of Meritage Homes. "Our total orders for new homes increased 24% year-over-year in the third quarter, as a result of higher absorptions on slightly lower community count.



"We're clearly in the sweet spot of the market with our LiVE.NOW.® homes for value-conscious buyers," he explained. "Those homes are selling at a significantly higher pace than move-up homes and made up 54% of our third quarter orders, compared to 43% a year ago.



"In addition to our success with LiVE.NOW. in the entry-level market, our first move-up business is also doing well. We have nearly completed the roll-out of our new Studio M design centers, which have been very well received by our move-up buyers," he continued. "The new studios are benefiting both our margins and overhead leverage by providing additional revenue at a reduced cost due to streamlining and simplifying our operations. The combination of revenue growth and improved operating margin drove a 29% increase in our net earnings for the third quarter."



Mr. Hilton concluded, "We are confident in our strategy and execution, and are encouraged by healthy employment levels in the U.S., growing household incomes and low interest rates, which are allowing more people to own their own homes. Based on our results in the first three quarters of 2019, we are projecting 8,900-9,100 total home closings for the year, generating approximately $3.5 billion of total home closing revenue with home closing gross margin in the mid to high-18's percent range for the year, which should translate to approximately $5.50-5.70 in diluted earnings per share."

THIRD QUARTER RESULTS



Total orders for the third quarter of 2019 increased 24% year-over-year, driven by a 27% year-over-year increase in absorptions, primarily due to higher demand for Meritage's entry-level priced LiVE.NOW. product. Absorptions were up 29% in the West, 26% in the Central and 23% in the East region, demonstrating broad strength across all regions. As a result of the Company's strategic product shift, average sales price (ASP) on orders was 3% lower year-over-year.





Net earnings was $69.8 million ($1.79 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $54.1 million ($1.33 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2018. The 35% increase in diluted EPS reflected the combination of increases in home closing revenue, gross margins and greater overhead leverage, in addition to a 4% reduction in diluted shares after share repurchases in the fourth quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019. Third quarter 2019 pre-tax earnings increased 180 bps to 9.8% compared to 8.0% in 2018.





The 7% increase in home closing revenue for the quarter reflected a 12% increase in home closing volume, which was partially offset by a 4% reduction in ASP due to the shift in product mix, compared to the third quarter of 2018. The East region led with home closing revenue up 15% year-over-year, followed by a 9% increase in the Central region, while closing revenue in the West was flat.





Home closing gross margin improved 170 bps to 19.8% from 18.1% a year ago, contributing to a 17% increase in total home closing gross profit over the prior year's third quarter. Third quarter 2018 gross margin was reduced by 30 bps due to a $2.6 million impairment from exiting a move-up community that was no longer aligned with the company's strategy.





Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) totaled 10.7% of third quarter 2019 home closing revenue, compared to 11.0% in the third quarter of 2018.





Interest expense increased $1.0 million year-over-year, as less interest was capitalizable to assets under development due to shortened construction cycles and higher inventory turnover.

YEAR TO DATE RESULTS

Net earnings for the first nine months of 2019 was $146.0 million, compared to $151.8 million in 2018. Increases in home closing revenue and gross margin year-to-date in 2019 were offset by higher interest expense and lower other income than the prior year, which benefited from a favorable legal settlement, as well as a lower effective tax rate in 2018.





Home closings for the first nine months of the year were up 7% over 2018, while average prices on closings were down 6% from the previous year due to the product mix shift toward more affordable homes, resulting in a 1% increase in total home closing revenue.





Home closing gross margin increased to 18.5% for the first three-quarters of 2019 over 17.8% in the same period last year, driving a 4% increase in total home closing gross profit for the first nine months of 2019.





SG&A expenses as a percentage of home closing revenue year-to-date were 11.3% in 2019, compared to 11.1% in 2018, reflecting higher brokerage commissions, severance expenses and equity compensation expense accelerated into the first quarter of 2019 as a result of changes in tax rules.





Interest expense increased $8.1 million year-over-year, primarily due to less interest capitalized to assets under development from faster construction cycle times.





Other income (net) decreased by $4.1 million in 2019 primarily due to a $4.8 million favorable legal settlement in the first quarter of 2018 related to a previous joint venture in Nevada.





The effective tax rate for the first nine months of 2019 was 24%, compared to 21% for the first nine months of 2018, due to $6.3 million of energy tax credits recorded in the first quarter of 2018 for homes closed in 2017 that qualified for the credits.

BALANCE SHEET

Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2019 totaled $454.8 million, compared to $311.5 million at December 31, 2018, reflecting positive cash flow from operations. Real estate assets grew $111.3 million year-to-date to approximately $2.9 billion at September 30, 2019 to support further growth.





Meritage ended the third quarter of 2019 with 37,300 total lots owned or under control, compared to approximately 34,400 total lots at September 30, 2018. Approximately 81% of the lots added year-to-date 2019 were in LiVE.NOW. communities for entry-level homes.





Debt-to-capital ratios decreased to 41.1% at September 30, 2019 from 43.2% at December 31, 2018, with further improvement year-to-date in the net debt-to-capital ratio of 31.3% from 36.7% at year-end 2018.

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Income Statements

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Change $ Change % Homebuilding: Home closing revenue $ 939,185 $ 877,734 $ 61,451 7 % Land closing revenue 1,695 6,847 (5,152 ) (75 )% Total closing revenue 940,880 884,581 56,299 6 % Cost of home closings (753,068 ) (719,142 ) 33,926 5 % Cost of land closings (1,721 ) (6,922 ) (5,201 ) (75 )% Total cost of closings (754,789 ) (726,064 ) 28,725 4 % Home closing gross profit 186,117 158,592 27,525 17 % Land closing gross loss (26 ) (75 ) 49 65 % Total closing gross profit 186,091 158,517 27,574 17 % Financial Services: Revenue 4,317 3,832 485 13 % Expense (1,725 ) (1,659 ) 66 4 % Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net 2,990 4,148 (1,158 ) (28 )% Financial services profit 5,582 6,321 (739 ) (12 )% Commissions and other sales costs (63,450 ) (60,282 ) 3,168 5 % General and administrative expenses (37,191 ) (35,906 ) 1,285 4 % Interest expense (1,068 ) (53 ) 1,015 n/m Other income, net 2,402 2,812 (410 ) (15 )% Earnings before income taxes 92,366 71,409 20,957 29 % Provision for income taxes (22,557 ) (17,274 ) 5,283 31 % Net earnings $ 69,809 $ 54,135 $ 15,674 29 % Earnings per common share: Basic Change $ or shares Change % Earnings per common share $ 1.82 $ 1.34 $ 0.48 36 % Weighted average shares outstanding 38,296 40,283 (1,987 ) (5 )% Diluted Earnings per common share $ 1.79 $ 1.33 $ 0.46 35 % Weighted average shares outstanding 39,079 40,855 (1,776 ) (4 )%





Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Income Statements

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Change $ Change % Homebuilding: Home closing revenue $ 2,500,888 $ 2,478,649 $ 22,239 1 % Land closing revenue 12,747 25,991 (13,244 ) (51 )% Total closing revenue 2,513,635 2,504,640 8,995 — % Cost of home closings (2,039,191 ) (2,036,212 ) 2,979 — % Cost of land closings (14,149 ) (27,963 ) (13,814 ) (49 )% Total cost of closings (2,053,340 ) (2,064,175 ) (10,835 ) (1 )% Home closing gross profit 461,697 442,437 19,260 4 % Land closing gross loss (1,402 ) (1,972 ) 570 29 % Total closing gross profit 460,295 440,465 19,830 5 % Financial Services: Revenue 11,705 10,750 955 9 % Expense (4,949 ) (4,836 ) 113 2 % Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net 9,559 10,278 (719 ) (7 )% Financial services profit 16,315 16,192 123 1 % Commissions and other sales costs (176,130 ) (173,857 ) 2,273 1 % General and administrative expenses (105,536 ) (101,004 ) 4,532 4 % Interest expense (8,350 ) (233 ) 8,117 n/m Other income, net 5,816 9,915 (4,099 ) (41 )% Earnings before income taxes 192,410 191,478 932 — % Provision for income taxes (46,361 ) (39,631 ) 6,730 17 % Net earnings $ 146,049 $ 151,847 $ (5,798 ) (4 )% Earnings per common share: Basic Change $ or shares Change % Earnings per common share $ 3.83 $ 3.75 $ 0.08 2 % Weighted average shares outstanding 38,119 40,472 (2,353 ) (6 )% Diluted Earnings per common share $ 3.76 $ 3.69 $ 0.07 2 % Weighted average shares outstanding 38,841 41,100 (2,259 ) (5 )%





Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 454,812 $ 311,466 Other receivables 85,962 77,285 Real estate (1) 2,853,933 2,742,621 Deposits on real estate under option or contract 45,643 51,410 Investments in unconsolidated entities 7,908 17,480 Property and equipment, net 53,111 54,596 Deferred tax asset 25,656 26,465 Prepaids, other assets and goodwill 108,010 84,156 Total assets $ 3,635,035 $ 3,365,479 Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 180,069 $ 128,169 Accrued liabilities 240,102 177,862 Home sale deposits 31,444 28,636 Loans payable and other borrowings 13,992 14,773 Senior notes, net 1,295,862 1,295,284 Total liabilities 1,761,469 1,644,724 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 383 381 Additional paid-in capital 508,541 501,781 Retained earnings 1,364,642 1,218,593 Total stockholders' equity 1,873,566 1,720,755 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,635,035 $ 3,365,479 (1) Real estate – Allocated costs: Homes under contract under construction $ 712,288 $ 480,143 Unsold homes, completed and under construction 661,393 644,717 Model homes 126,925 146,327 Finished home sites and home sites under development 1,353,327 1,471,434 Total real estate $ 2,853,933 $ 2,742,621





Supplemental Information and Non-GAAP Financial Disclosures (Dollars in thousands – unaudited):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Depreciation and amortization $ 7,172 $ 6,850 $ 19,553 $ 19,458 Summary of Capitalized Interest: Capitalized interest, beginning of period $ 88,307 $ 84,443 $ 88,454 $ 78,564 Interest incurred 21,319 21,545 64,227 63,788 Interest expensed (1,068 ) (53 ) (8,350 ) (233 ) Interest amortized to cost of home and land closings (20,363 ) (17,871 ) (56,136 ) (54,055 ) Capitalized interest, end of period $ 88,195 $ 88,064 $ 88,195 $ 88,064 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Notes payable and other borrowings $ 1,309,854 $ 1,310,057 Stockholders' equity 1,873,566 1,720,755 Total capital $ 3,183,420 $ 3,030,812 Debt-to-capital 41.1 % 43.2 % Notes payable and other borrowings $ 1,309,854 $ 1,310,057 Less: cash and cash equivalents (454,812 ) (311,466 ) Net debt $ 855,042 $ 998,591 Stockholders' equity 1,873,566 1,720,755 Total net capital $ 2,728,608 $ 2,719,346 Net debt-to-capital 31.3 % 36.7 %



Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 146,049 $ 151,847 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 19,553 19,458 Stock-based compensation 15,719 13,737 Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities (8,934 ) (11,160 ) Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated entities 11,261 11,898 Other 3,902 2,197 Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase) in real estate (110,295 ) (161,816 ) Decrease in deposits on real estate under option or contract 5,773 10,080 (Increase)/decrease in other receivables, prepaids and other assets (3,108 ) 1,686 Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 84,632 35,625 Increase in home sale deposits 2,808 100 Net cash provided by operating activities 167,360 73,652 Cash flows from investing activities: Investments in unconsolidated entities (1,112 ) (551 ) Distributions of capital from unconsolidated entities 7,250 597 Purchases of property and equipment (18,376 ) (23,754 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 267 107 Maturities/sales of investments and securities 675 1,065 Payments to purchase investments and securities (675 ) (1,065 ) Net cash used in investing activities (11,971 ) (23,601 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of loans payable and other borrowings (3,086 ) (13,484 ) Repayment of senior notes — (175,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes — 206,000 Payment of debt issuance costs — (3,198 ) Repurchase of shares (8,957 ) (29,353 ) Net cash used in financing activities (12,043 ) (15,035 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 143,346 35,016 Beginning cash and cash equivalents 311,466 170,746 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 454,812 $ 205,762





Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Operating Data

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Homes Value Homes Value Homes Closed: Arizona 440 $ 144,920 411 $ 134,977 California 200 135,555 206 143,386 Colorado 169 85,674 160 87,716 West Region 809 366,149 777 366,079 Texas 810 278,744 721 256,308 Central Region 810 278,744 721 256,308 Florida 302 118,804 249 105,902 Georgia 139 46,984 139 47,429 North Carolina 206 77,696 165 63,381 South Carolina 75 23,768 69 23,605 Tennessee 78 27,040 42 15,030 East Region 800 294,292 664 255,347 Total 2,419 $ 939,185 2,162 $ 877,734 Homes Ordered: Arizona 482 $ 159,778 347 $ 112,185 California 198 124,201 104 67,810 Colorado 156 74,498 157 84,078 West Region 836 358,477 608 264,073 Texas 649 217,648 635 228,627 Central Region 649 217,648 635 228,627 Florida 293 111,471 231 94,089 Georgia 138 47,527 89 32,459 North Carolina 188 69,017 139 52,434 South Carolina 55 17,520 65 21,448 Tennessee 99 36,735 61 21,959 East Region 773 282,270 585 222,389 Total 2,258 $ 858,395 1,828 $ 715,089





Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Operating Data

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Homes Value Homes Value Homes Closed: Arizona 1,126 $ 368,762 1,052 $ 344,245 California 464 304,846 643 444,796 Colorado 507 264,479 416 231,523 West Region 2,097 938,087 2,111 1,020,564 Texas 2,176 760,189 2,004 707,397 Central Region 2,176 760,189 2,004 707,397 Florida 809 321,364 761 329,156 Georgia 380 132,440 316 107,237 North Carolina 558 204,866 488 191,129 South Carolina 202 66,513 211 72,611 Tennessee 215 77,429 135 50,555 East Region 2,164 802,612 1,911 750,688 Total 6,437 $ 2,500,888 6,026 $ 2,478,649 Homes Ordered: Arizona 1,521 $ 493,391 1,222 $ 401,063 California 572 368,194 513 359,907 Colorado 580 290,060 498 270,991 West Region 2,673 1,151,645 2,233 1,031,961 Texas 2,346 799,293 2,210 785,686 Central Region 2,346 799,293 2,210 785,686 Florida 925 369,503 814 343,293 Georgia 431 149,731 346 125,293 North Carolina 658 241,573 439 168,623 South Carolina 205 65,540 233 80,774 Tennessee 285 102,084 161 60,251 East Region 2,504 928,431 1,993 778,234 Total 7,523 $ 2,879,369 6,436 $ 2,595,881 Order Backlog: Arizona 738 $ 258,341 496 $ 176,843 California 199 129,880 188 138,274 Colorado 258 129,167 281 154,451 West Region 1,195 517,388 965 469,568 Texas 1,151 413,229 1,226 461,628 Central Region 1,151 413,229 1,226 461,628 Florida 488 213,427 499 211,063 Georgia 174 63,730 181 68,605 North Carolina 277 104,162 194 74,405 South Carolina 92 31,474 121 43,678 Tennessee 142 53,623 99 38,059 East Region 1,173 466,416 1,094 435,810 Total 3,519 $ 1,397,033 3,285 $ 1,367,006





Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Operating Data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Ending Average Ending Average Active Communities: Arizona 37 38.5 44 42.0 California 24 22.0 14 14.5 Colorado 20 20.5 20 19.5 West Region 81 81.0 78 76.0 Texas 74 73.5 92 91.0 Central Region 74 73.5 92 91.0 Florida 36 36.0 30 30.0 Georgia 18 19.5 22 21.0 North Carolina 22 22.5 20 20.0 South Carolina 10 9.5 12 11.5 Tennessee 9 10.0 10 9.0 East Region 95 97.5 94 91.5 Total 250 252.0 264 258.5





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Ending Average Ending Average Active Communities: Arizona 37 38.5 44 41.0 California 24 20.5 14 17.0 Colorado 20 20.0 20 15.5 West Region 81 79.0 78 73.5 Texas 74 84.5 92 92.0 Central Region 74 84.5 92 92.0 Florida 36 33.5 30 29.0 Georgia 18 20.0 22 20.5 North Carolina 22 23.5 20 18.5 South Carolina 10 11.0 12 12.5 Tennessee 9 9.5 10 8.0 East Region 95 97.5 94 88.5 Total 250 261.0 264 254.0

About Meritage Homes Corporation



Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2018. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.



The Company has designed and built over 120,000 homes in its 34-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and positive customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award every year since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.



For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.



