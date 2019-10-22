RAJANT STRENGTHENS GLOBAL AND MARKET COVERAGE WITH ADDITIONAL 2019 SALES HIRES

Malvern, PA, Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the exclusive provider of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, has added new Sales Directors to expand global territory and commercial market coverage. This expansion provides local Rajant sales representation in nine countries within six continents. The additional Sales Directors are responsible for identifying and building business relationships with new Rajant customers, strategic partners, and integrators in the industries of mining, ports, oil & gas, petrochemical, municipalities, agriculture, and utilities.

Joining the Rajant team of seasoned industrial wireless professionals are Darrell Gillis, Michael Kemp, Marcin Kusztal, Al Rivero, Michael Woods, Tom Pickren, and Kallen Schmidt. According to Geoff Smith, Rajant's EVP of Sales and Marketing, "With worldwide deployments in 57 countries and counting, Rajant puts tremendous value on a deep knowledge of industry

Darrell Gillis , Canada Sales Director, is a third-generation miner with over 25 years of sales experience in Canadian mining, including in operations, communications, and automation. Darrell started underground in the '80s working for his father in the Uranium Mines of Elliot Lake before graduating from the Haileybury School of Mines and Nipissing University. He has sold communication, remote control, and automation systems to more than 65 mines.

, Canada Sales Director, is a third-generation miner with over 25 years of sales experience in Canadian mining, including in operations, communications, and automation. Darrell started underground in the '80s working for his father in the Uranium Mines of Elliot Lake before graduating from the Haileybury School of Mines and Nipissing University. He has sold communication, remote control, and automation systems to more than 65 mines. Michael Kemp , North America Sales Director, brings 30 years of experience in digital microwave radio technologies and wireless solutions specializing in Public Safety markets. Mike's focus for Rajant is public safety, ports, and municipalities.

North America Sales Director, brings 30 years of experience in digital microwave radio technologies and wireless solutions specializing in Public Safety markets. Mike's focus for Rajant is public safety, ports, and municipalities. Marcin Kusztal, Eastern Europe Sales Director, is based in Poland. He has vast channel and end-user knowledge in mining as well as heavy construction. Marcin expands Rajant's presence into Eastern Europe, CIS, and Russia.

Eastern Europe Sales Director, is based in Poland. He has vast channel and end-user knowledge in mining as well as heavy construction. Marcin expands Rajant's presence into Eastern Europe, CIS, and Russia. Al Rivero, PE , North America Sales Director, has over 30 years of energy industry experience and is a proven technology growth strategist and former business owner. Al's focus for Rajant is the oil & gas industry.

North America Sales Director, has over 30 years of energy industry experience and is a proven technology growth strategist and former business owner. Al's focus for Rajant is the oil & gas industry. Michael Woods , North America Sales Director, is an IPTV subject-matter expert having done industrial, utility, and construction business development for an industrial wireless distributor as well as his own co-founded company. Mike is focused on business development and utilities for Rajant.

Rounding out the additional territory and market support for Rajant is the hiring of two more Systems Sales Engineers.

Tom Pickren , formerly of Tropos, reports out of Colorado Springs and focuses on utilities, smart cities, first responders, and oil & gas.

, formerly of Tropos, reports out of Colorado Springs and focuses on utilities, smart cities, first responders, and oil & gas. Kallen Schmidt is a recent Morehead State University graduate with a Bachelor of Science in space science. He provides support for new markets out of Rajant's Morehead, Kentucky office.

####

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the exclusive provider of private wireless networks powered by the patented Kinetic Mesh® network, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant's Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 55 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture, Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona, Kentucky, and Alabama. For more information, visit www.rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Alice DiSanto Rajant Corporation 914-582-8464 adisanto@rajant.com