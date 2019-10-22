Brian Ruisinger Named CEO of Republic Bank of Arizona

PHOENIX, Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic Bank of Arizona (OTCQB:RBAZ) announced that Brian Ruisinger, the bank's current Chief Financial Officer, has been named President and Chief Executive Officer, effective November 4, 2019.

Ruisinger's appointment was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors. "Brian was chosen from a list of highly-qualified candidates," said Board Chairman Alan Sparks. "His familiarity with the Bank's operations and regulators, industry knowledge, leadership, and communication style were all factors in this important decision. We feel very fortunate to have someone with Brian's experience, insight, and ties with our community to take this leadership role for our Bank."

Ruisinger has a rich background in both the banking and accounting industries holding several positions throughout his career in these areas. He joined the Bank in July 2018 as CFO focused on building the operations and accounting team to position the Bank for continued growth.

"I'm excited to step into this important role for Republic Bank of Arizona," stated Ruisinger. "As an Arizona-based community business bank, we have a great opportunity to support the financial needs of local businesses and our community. I'm appreciative of the Board's confidence and support, and look forward to working toward the Bank's continued success."

Prior to joining Republic Bank of Arizona, Ruisinger was president and CEO of Bank 1440, a Phoenix-based bank with $87 million in total assets. Ruisinger has held similar executive positions with community banks in Arizona, as well as positions as Chief Accounting Officer, COO, Controller and CFO at larger regional banks and other organizations throughout his extensive career.

Ruisinger has been active with the Arizona Bankers Association and actively supports the Arizona Humane Society, and the University of Nebraska Foundation and Alumni Association. He has a Baccalaureate of Science in Accounting from the University of Nebraska and holds a CPA certificate from the State of Kansas. He and his wife, Linda, live in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Republic Bank of Arizona

Republic Bank of Arizona is a locally owned, community business bank dedicated to strengthening our community and offering exceptional personalized service to businesses, non-profit organizations, and individuals through the involvement and dedication of knowledgeable and enthusiastic personnel. We are committed to maximizing sustainable earnings while promoting client-centered service within the parameters of safe and sound banking principles.

Contact: Alan Sparks

Chairman of the Board

(480) 991-4852

asparks@republicaz.com