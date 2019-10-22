2019 OMA Annual Conference: Net(works) Benefit

BRANTFORD, Ontario, Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Museum Association (OMA) will welcome close to 350 museum and cultural professionals to Brantford for its Annual Conference, from October 23-25th. This year's OMA Conference theme, Net(works) Benefit, with 25 sessions and 55 speakers, addresses the many ways that networks empower museums to help Ontario reach its potential – for tourism, economic development, and education.



The Conference features keynote addresses by Rick Hill, a local Indigenous Curator who will discuss the sacred trust between Museums and Indigenous Peoples on Thursday, October 24th; Thanh Sinden from Museum Detox, a collective of museum workers founded to effect a systemic challenge to the lack of diversity and audience representation in museums; and Alberto Garlandini, Vice President of the International Council of Museums speaking on the proposed new museum definition on Friday, October 25th.

Plenary sessions will include a panel of OMA delegates who attended the Association of African American Museums Conference discussing how their experiences will inform their future work in Ontario through three case studies: the challenges of exhibiting the African collection at the Art Gallery of Hamilton, the interpretation of the Oro African Church site, and the potential for a Black history and cultural space in Toronto. An Indigenous Matters panel will discuss current initiatives regarding reconciliation and decolonization, including official responses to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Calls to Action.

"Networks are a key element of a strong and successful museum sector," says Marie G. Lalonde, Executive Director of the Ontario Museum Association. "They bring in a diversity of perspectives and strengths. With this conference, we hope to connect diverse stakeholders and provide tools with which to strengthen Ontario's museum network further."

The OMA would like to thank the 2019 Conference Program and Local Arrangements Committees, as well as our invaluable partners: City of Brantford, County of Brant, Six Nations, TOTAL Fine Arts, Canadian Museum of History/Canadian War Museum, PACART, Royal Ontario Museum, Armstrong Fine Art Services, Marsh Canada Ltd, Carr McLean, THEMUSEUM, Reich + Petch, and ERA Architects.



About the Ontario Museum Association:

The Ontario Museum Association strengthens capacity among institutions and individuals active in Ontario's museum sector, facilitates excellence and best practices, and improves the communication and collaboration of its membership. The Association advocates for the important role of Ontario's museums to society, working with all stakeholders, related sectors and industries, and other professional organizations.

