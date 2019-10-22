ONB to celebrate 185 years by ringing Nasdaq closing bell

CEO Jim Ryan and Lead Director Becky Skillman to ring bell on Oct. 23, accompanied by other ONB leaders

Old National will officially celebrate its 185 th anniversary on Nov. 11

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A group of Old National corporate board members and executives will accompany CEO Jim Ryan and Lead Director Becky Skillman to the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in New York tomorrow, where Ryan and Skillman will ring the closing bell signifying the end of the day's trading. The group from Old National was chosen to ring the bell in honor of the company's 185th anniversary (which is Nov. 11).

"It will be a great honor to ring the Nasdaq closing bell, and it's an even greater honor to celebrate 185 years of helping our clients achieve their financial goals as a strong, ethical community bank," said Ryan. "We fully intend to continue exceeding the expectations of our clients and investing in our communities for many, many years to come."

Ten years ago, when Old National stock was traded on the New York Stock Exchange, a group led by then-CEO Bob Jones rang the NYSE closing bell (accompanied by board members and executives) in celebration of the bank's 175th anniversary.

To view the closing ceremony live via the Nasdaq web cam, visit the following link on Oct. 23 beginning at 3:50 p.m. (ET) https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live .

About Old National

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. Headquartered in Evansville with $20.4 billion in assets, it is a top 100 U.S. bank, the largest Indiana-based bank and has been recognized as a World's Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. For 185 years, Old National has been a community bank committed to building long-term, highly valued relationships with clients. With locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, Old National provides retail and commercial banking services along with comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital markets services. For information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com .

