Concurrent Technologies Corporation Wins $21 Million Air Force Contract to Provide Environment, Safety, and Infrastructure Support

Johnstown, PA, Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) has been awarded a competitively bid, five-year contract worth up to $21 million to continue and expand its support of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Environment, Safety, & Infrastructure (SAF/IEE). SAF/IEE integrates the best possible environment, safety, occupational health, and installation practices into all Air Force activities.

For the past 10 years, CTC has provided policy, guidance, and oversight support to SAF/IEE's energy and water portfolio. Specifically, CTC delivers proven program management processes along with subject matter expertise and advanced performance in facility energy, water and utility management, mission assurance, strategic communications, and statutory and legislative affairs. In addition to energy and water, this new contract also covers safety, environment, and infrastructure. CTC will coordinate the efforts of two subcontracting partners, AGEISS and IBM Global Services, to provide technical expertise in those additional areas.

"We are extremely pleased to renew and grow our relationship with this important, long-term client," said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. "The missions of both of our organizations center on safeguarding our national security. We are honored that SAF/IEE selected CTC to continue supporting SAF/IEE mission objectives and assist the Air Force in remaining ready to execute its mission."

This SAF/IEE contract's period of performance spans from September 2019 to September 2024, and is comprised of a six-month base period, four option years, and a final six-month option period.

CTC's work will be led by Richard "RB" Brill, Director of CTC's Air Force Strategic Advisory Program. "This new contract award speaks to the strong partnership CTC has built with the Air Force over the past 10 years. We look forward to continuing our energy and water efforts, while expanding our scope of work to the rest of the SAF/IEE portfolio," Brill said. "CTC is committed to contributing to the Air Force's desire to develop innovative and resilient solutions to enhance mission assurance."

This award was facilitated through the U.S. General Services Administration's One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) contact.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. Together with our affiliates, Enterprise Ventures Corporation and CTC Foundation, we leverage research, development, test and evaluation work to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions. To best serve our clients' needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

