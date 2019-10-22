US Capital Global Advises on $10 Million Equity Financing for Cyber Security Company

San Francisco, California, Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global has advised on a $10 million preferred equity financing for the UK-based security automation company, Device Authority Limited ("Device Authority"). Device Authority provides innovative solutions to address the challenges of identity and access management for the Internet of Things ("IoT") without human intervention. This is achieved through the firm's IoT software security platform, KeyScaler™, which provides automated device provisioning, credential management, secure updates, and policy-driven data encryption.

Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, investment management, and capital formation services. The group's registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities, LLC, acted as the exclusive placement agent for the equity financing for Device Authority.

"We are very thankful to have had US Capital Global's expertise to support our capital formation and financing needs," said Darron Antill, CEO at Device Authority. "With the rapid growth of the Internet of Things, we are preparing ourselves for market entry and plan to use any new financing to further strengthen and develop KeyScaler™, our cyber security platform software."

"We are extremely pleased to have served as financial advisor for Device Authority," said Charles Towle, Managing Partner at US Capital Global and CEO at US Capital Global Securities. "US Capital Global's advisory services assisted the company with its capital structure, in order to raise capital for continued tech development. Device Authority works to better secure everything from smart devices and applications to blockchain and automotive devices. US Capital Global is a private financial group with a strong focus on frontier technologies, and we were therefore especially glad to support Device Authority."

About Device Authority Limited

Device Authority is a provider of identity and access management for the Internet of Things (IoT). Its KeyScaler™ platform provides trust for IoT devices and the IoT ecosystem, to address the challenges of securing the IoT. KeyScaler™ uses breakthrough technology, including patented Dynamic Device Key Generation and PKI Signature+ that delivers simplicity and trust to IoT devices. With offices in Fremont, California and Bracknell, UK, Device Authority partners with the leading IoT ecosystem providers, including Amazon Web Services, Dell, DigiCert, Intel, PTC, and Symantec.

About US Capital Global

Established in 1998, US Capital Global leverages the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation to provide sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. The US Capital Global group manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services. Operating with its registered investment bank affiliate, US Capital Global Securities, LLC, the firm acts as a licensed placement agent for companies, funds, and projects, and collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory. www.uscapglobal.com

