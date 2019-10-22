IPL Plastics Inc. to Announce Q3 2019 Financial Results on November 13th

MONTREAL, Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPL Plastics Inc. ("IPLP" or the "Company") (TSX:IPLP) today announced that the Company will release its 2019 third quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.



Alan Walsh, Chief Executive Officer, and Pat Dalton, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:00 am (ET). The dial-in numbers for participants are 1-866-996-7190 in North America and 1-800-902189 in Ireland and the Conference ID is 4588901. Presentation slides to be referenced on the conference call will be available prior to the call on the Company's website at https://iplpgroup.com/investor-relations/presentations-events/ .

A replay of the call will be available until Thursday, November 21, 2019. To access the replay, call 1-855-859-2056 and enter passcode: 4588901. A transcript of the call will be posted on the Company's website.

About IPLP

IPLP is a leading sustainable packaging solutions provider primarily in the food, consumer, agricultural, logistics and environmental end-markets operating in Canada, the U.S, the U.K., Ireland, Belgium, China and Mexico. IPLP employs approximately 2,100 people and has corporate offices in Montreal and Dublin. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.iplpgroup.com .

Contact

Investor Enquiries:

Paul Meade, Head of investor relations, +353 87 0655368

Media Enquiries:

Phil Koven, Bay Street Communications, +1 647 496 7858

Tom McEnaney, McEnaney Media, +353 87 2222 666