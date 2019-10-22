Exterro to be an E-Discovery Software Alliance Partner of ACC

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), a global legal association representing more than 45,000 members in 85 countries, has entered into a partnership with e-discovery software provider Exterro as an ACC Alliance Partner for E-Discovery Software.



With offices in the US, UK, and India, Exterro is the preferred provider of e-discovery and information governance software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy and IT teams at Global 2000 organizations. Included within Exterro's Legal GRC Platform, Exterro's Orchestrated E-Discovery software suite includes legal project management, data inventory, legal hold, collection, processing, review, and production. Exterro offers a broad set of integration capabilities with enterprise applications, content creation, and storage technologies.

ACC has formed partnerships with leading legal and business service providers to offer its members high-quality products exclusively designed for corporate counsel. Exterro joins seven additional organizations in the ACC Alliance Program, including Jordan Lawrence, NAVEX Global, Thomson Reuters, and Wolters Kluwer.

"We are extremely pleased to be selected at the exclusive e-discovery software partner of the ACC Alliance Program," said Bobby Balachandran, CEO at Exterro. "Our mission is to help organizations address their litigation and compliance risks more effectively and at a lower cost and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to work collaboratively with the ACC and its extensive membership."

With this partnership ACC member organizations will be extended an exclusive ACC member discount on Exterro E-Discovery products.

For more information on the ACC and its Alliance program, visit acc.com/alliance . For more information on Exterro, visit exterro.com .

About ACC

The Association of Corporate Counsel ( ACC ) is a global legal association that promotes the common professional and business interests of in-house counsel who work for corporations, associations and other organizations through information, education, networking, and advocacy. With more than 45,000 members in 85 countries employed by over 10,000 organizations, ACC connects its members to the people and resources necessary for both personal and professional growth. By in-house counsel, for in-house counsel.® For more information, visit www.acc.com and follow ACC on Twitter: @ACCinhouse .

About Exterro

Exterro®, Inc. is the leading provider of e-discovery and information governance software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy and IT teams at Global 2000 and Am Law 200 organizations. Built on a simple concept of process optimization, Exterro helps organizations address their regulatory, compliance, and litigation risks more effectively and at lower costs. For more information, visit exterro.com.

