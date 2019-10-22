Freixenet Announces the FreixSTART New Year's Eve Program in Partnership with Andy Cohen

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freixenet (pronounced fresh-eh-net) is pleased to announce the FreixSTART New Year's Eve celebration, an immersive experience that will bring together sparkling wine lovers across the nation to ring in 2020 in style. The activation will culminate in the exclusive FreixSTART New Year's Eve bash in New York City, featuring a meet and greet with Emmy award-winning host, producer, and author Andy Cohen.



In 1914, Freixenet debuted Cordon Negro in its iconic matte black bottle, an emblem that has become synonymous with Cava. "It's no small feat that Freixenet is the number one imported Cava both in the U.S. and globally, and I am proud to work with such a far-reaching and beloved producer," said Enore Ceola, CEO and Managing Director of Freixenet Mionetto USA. "While the Cava category's growth has been waning in recent years, Freixenet is in the perfect position to reinvigorate the category, and our FreixSTART celebration will set the stage for Cava's revitalization in the U.S. market."

Building upon its integrity as a sparkling wine producer and its heritage of innovation, Freixenet introduced Ice Cuvée in 2018—a refreshing take on Cava specially created to be enjoyed over ice—and followed its success with the launch of Freixenet Prosecco and Sparkling Italian Rosé. These ultra-premium Italian sparklers, presented in the breakthrough "diamond bottle," are a beautiful centerpiece at any celebration.

"There's a mutual affinity between sparkling wine drinkers and Freixenet," Ceola adds. "Freixenet is a producer that cares deeply about anticipating its consumers' needs, and then going above and beyond to deliver a quality product in a beautiful package. These extensive offerings speak directly to its loyal consumer base and to those who are new to its world of bubbles, providing high quality sparkling wine for all of life's moments."

The FreixSTART New Year's Eve celebration will bring together Freixenet's Cava and Prosecco offerings to showcase the breadth of the Freixenet portfolio and its sparkling winemaking expertise. Andy Cohen, Host and Executive Producer of "Watch What Happens Live" and Co-Host of CNN's "New Year's Eve Live," has partnered with the brand to create a once-in-a-lifetime New Year's Eve experience.

"New Year's Eve is the ultimate celebration occasion – it's all about surrounding yourself with friends and embracing the fresh start that the New Year brings," said Cohen. "Which is why I'm so excited to be partnering with Freixenet. They know their bubbles, and I know what I'll be toasting with to ensure a sparkling New Year!"

"Andy Cohen is an incredible talent, and we are thrilled to be ringing in the New Year with him," said Greg Berumen, Vice President of Marketing of Freixenet Mionetto USA. "Equal parts winning personality and astute businessman, Andy is the perfect partner for such a momentous celebration. His love of sparkling wine is right on par with the Freixenet consumer's, and we can't wait to toast to a ‘Freix' start in 2020."

The FreixSTART New Year's Eve experience is a 360-degree integrated program featuring:

FreixSTART New Year's Eve Bash in New York City

VIP Meet & Greet with Andy Cohen

National Consumer Sweepstakes featuring a 4-day, 3-night Grand Prize Trip to New York City for Winner (+3 Guests) to Ring in the New Year at the FreixSTART New Year's Eve Bash and Meet Andy Cohen

National Advertising Campaign, including Digital Billboard in Times Square Streaming Consumer-Generated Content

National On- and Off-Premise POS featuring FreixSTART Countdown Digital Clock Displays and Party Kits

For National Consumer Sweepstakes entry and rules, please visit www. freix START2020.com . The sweepstakes is open to consumers 21+ in the US 50/DC and will end on 12/8/2019. No purchase is necessary.

About Freixenet

Freixenet (pronounced fresh-eh-net), best known for its "black bottle bubbly" Cordon Negro, is a family-owned company that grew from humble beginnings in rural Catalonia. The roots of Freixenet stretch back to 1861 and are embedded in the history of two longstanding families, the Ferrers and the Salas, whose expertise, determination, and ingenuity intertwined to form the foundation of the company that is now the number one producer of sparkling wine globally.

In 2018, Freixenet expanded its sparkling wine offerings through its launch of Ice Cuvée followed by Prosecco and Italian Rosé, innovations in the Ice and Italian sparkling categories that speak directly to consumer demand.

Today, Freixenet Cordon Negro is the number one Cava in the U.S., Freixenet Ice Cuvée is the fastest growing Ice product in the U.S., and Freixenet Prosecco has premiumized the Prosecco landscape.

The proof, as they say, is in the bottle: Today, the most often popped corks in the world say Freixenet.

About Freixenet Mionetto USA

Freixenet Mionetto USA, the United States subsidiary of Henkell Freixenet, offers a comprehensive portfolio of premium, iconic sparkling wine brands from renowned producers around the world. Led by quality and innovation, the company ranks in the top three sparkling wine companies and number one globally.

Freixenet Mionetto USA is the exclusive agent for the most prestigious wine estates in the world. These producers are benchmarks within their respective regions and categories. The portfolio includes Freixenet (Penedès), Freixenet Prosecco (Veneto), Mionetto (Veneto), iL Prosecco (Veneto), Segura Viudas (Penedès), Gloria Ferrer (Sonoma), WindVane (Sonoma), Mía (Barcelona), Henkell (Wiesbaden), Schloss Johannisberg (Rheingau), Alfred Gratien (Champagne), Gratien & Meyer (Loire), Bollicini (Italy), i heart Wines (Italy), Castello di Monsanto (Tuscany), Monrosso (Tuscany), Capezzana (Tuscany), Pertinace (Piedmont), Rocca Sveva (Veneto), Alto Vento (Veneto), Cavas Hill (Penedès), 50° Riesling (Rheingau), René Barbier (Catalonia), Ferrer Family Wines (Spain) and Katnook Estate (Coonawarra).

