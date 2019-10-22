NetworkNewsWire Announces Platinum Sponsorship of National Investment Banking Association's 147th Investment Conference

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, is pleased to announce its collaboration with the National Investment Banking Association ("NIBA") to serve as the Official Dissemination Partner and Platinum Sponsor for NIBA's 147th Investment Conference. Slated for Nov. 12-13, 2019, at the Westin New York at Times Square in New York City, this conference is specifically designed for the micro-cap and small-cap investment community.



"We are really pleased to be working directly with the NIBA," said Jonathan Keim, communications director for NetworkNewsWire. "NNW's powerful suite of corporate communications tools will be fully engaged as we bring greater awareness to NIBA's investor conference and its participants. NIBA's goals align with ours as we seek to support micro-cap and small-cap companies and help them succeed."

As part of its role as an Official Dissemination Partner, NNW will provide coverage of each participating company, supply additional outreach through its downstream network with NIBA announcements and syndicated articles produced by NNW writers, assist with direct pitching to relevant media, and provide social media distribution via multiple accounts of the InvestorBrandNetwork, which now has more than 1.6 million followers collectively across 40 brands.

The National Investment Banking Association has been hosting this premier conference since 1982 for public and private companies seeking access to the financial industry. NIBA is composed of thousands of investment professionals, representing more than 60 key industry services, along with over 8,800 registered representatives that have in excess of $78 billion in assets under management. NIBA Executive Director Emily Foshee said the association's members have raised over $17 billion and are responsible for 90% of all Initial Public Offerings under $20 million.

"We are very pleased to have NetworkNewsWire's sponsorship and support," Foshee stated. "NIBA conferences are designed to be a showcase for public and private companies seeking access to the investment community. NNW's knowledgeable team and well-deserved reputation as consummate professionals will bring added exposure to NIBA's investment conference. We are confident that NNW's expertise will create important visibility for NIBA and bring added value for all conference participants."

Additional details about the National Investment Banking Association's 147th Investment Conference, Nov. 12-13, 2019, in New York City can be found at: https://nibanet.org/conferences/niba-november-12-13-2019-new-york-ny-conference.

