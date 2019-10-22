H&R Block Names Jamil Khan as Chief Strategy & Development Officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) announces that Jamil Khan will join the company as Chief Strategy & Development Officer effective October 28, 2019. In this role, Khan will report directly to President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Jones, helping develop strategic initiatives, identify growth opportunities and generate value for all stakeholders.

"As we continue to transform H&R Block, now is the perfect time to add a Chief Strategy & Development Officer to our organization," said Jeff Jones, President and CEO. "Jamil brings a wealth of diverse experiences helping brands identify new paths of growth. His approach to change and innovation is exactly what H&R Block needs at this stage of our journey."

Most recently, Khan served as Senior Vice President of Strategy & Business Development for Cengage, a Boston-based technology company focused on disrupting the traditional textbook market, playing an instrumental role in integration efforts following the company's May 1, 2019 announced merger with McGraw Hill. Khan was also head of Americas for the Timex Group, with P&L responsibility for Canada, Mexico and Latin America. He helped drive major change management processes, established new partnerships and executed the successful turnaround of Timex Canada in 2018.

"I am delighted to be joining H&R Block," said Khan. "I have always had a passion for helping organizations reach their full potential and deliver superior results. H&R Block leads the way in helping millions of people during what is possibly their most significant financial event of the year – filing their taxes. It plays an important role in the lives of most Americans, and I look forward to helping the company unleash even more opportunities to modernize tax and financial services solutions for individuals and small businesses."

During his 20-year career, Khan has served at some of the top consulting firms in the United States, including The Boston Consulting Group. His operationally oriented management experience has defined and led strategy for Procter & Gamble, Staples, Zipcar and Timex Group.

Khan holds a Master's in Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from University College London.

