ElectraMeccanica Appoints Electric Vehicle Pioneer and Former Director of Electrified Propulsion at GM, Peter Savagian, to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corporation (NASDAQ:SOLO) ("ElectraMeccanica" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, announced today that the Board of Directors has appointed Peter Savagian as an Independent Director, effective immediately.



Mr. Savagian is a pioneer in automotive electrification, with a broad spectrum of expertise in the technology, development, launch and production of electric vehicles. In 1990 he began work on the General Motors EV1, the first modern electric vehicle and was named Chief Engineer of Electric Propulsion Systems in 1998. Later, as General Director of Electrified Propulsion, he built and led multiple teams to innovate, engineer and execute the full range of electrified vehicle propulsion systems. His accomplishments at General Motors include 13 electrified autos brought to production. Notably, these include the first modern Electric Vehicle, the GM EV1, the first plug-in hybrid, the Chevy Volt, and the industry's first long-range value EV, the Chevy Bolt.

"Peter's tenure at GM, one of the world's largest producers of vehicles, in addition to his deep expertise in electric vehicle development and production, makes him an invaluable addition to our Board of Directors," said Paul Rivera, Chief Executive Officer of ElectraMeccanica. "We look forward to his guidance in bringing our trend-setting SOLO EV to market."

Mr. Savagian is presently Senior VP of Engineering at Ampaire, an electric aircraft startup company where he directs innovation, design, development and certification of electric propulsion systems and their integration into short-haul, fixed-wing electric aircrafts. He holds 44 patents and has authored 17 technical publications in the field of electrification. Mr. Savagian holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin, an MS in Operations Research Engineering from the University of Southern California and an MBA from Duke University.

Peter Savagian, commented: "I am absolutely elated to join the ElectraMeccanica board of directors. I have dedicated my career to improve the environment via the electrification of transportation, and this forward-looking company is well aligned with this mandate. ElectraMeccanica is on the brink of launching a new segment-defining product, the SOLO, and much more will follow. I am convinced that ElectraMeccanica has the opportunity to create new value by connecting with various kinds of customers with its uniquely affordable, practical, fun and fully electric vehicles. It is fulfilling to be able to use my years of electrification experience to help guide and provision the ElectraMeccanica team to execute in this vital business."

About ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp.

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) is a Canadian designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles. The company's flagship vehicle is the innovative purpose built, single-seat electric vehicle called the SOLO. This vehicle will revolutionize commuting, delivery and shared mobility. The SOLO provides a driving experience that is unique, trendy, fun, affordable and environmentally friendly. InterMeccanica, a subsidiary of ElectraMeccanica, has successfully been building high-end specialty cars for 60 years. For more information, please visit www.electrameccanica.com .

