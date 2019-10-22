Menlo Therapeutics to Host Investor Day October 29, 2019

-Management to Review Late Stage Development, NDA-readiness and Commercial Opportunity of Serlopitant-



-Discussion to Feature two Prominent Key Opinion Leaders Well Versed in the Unmet Needs of the Prurigo Nodularis and Chronic Pruritus of Unknown Origin Patient Populations-

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that the company will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, October 29th, 8:00–11:00 am ET.

The event will focus on a review of Menlo's clinical programs, regulatory plans, and potential commercial opportunities for serlopitant in multiple pruritus indications. Two key opinion leaders: Dr. Sonja Ständer, M.D., Head of the Center for Chronic Pruritus at the University of Munster and Dr. Gil Yosipovitch, M.D., Professor at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and Director of the Miami Itch Center, will provide clinician perspectives on the unmet need of treating pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic pruritus of unknown origin.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available to the public on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://ir.menlotherapeutics.com/.

An archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the event at the same link.

For further information about Menlo's Investor Day event, please contact ir@menlotx.com.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of serlopitant, a once-daily oral NK 1 receptor antagonist, for the treatment of pruritus. The company's clinical development program for serlopitant covers three indications and includes two ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis, a Phase 3-ready clinical program for the treatment of pruritus associated with psoriasis, and a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus of unknown origin.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Menlo Therapeutics, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the potential safety and efficacy of serlopitant for the treatment of various conditions. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risk and uncertainties that could cause Menlo Therapeutics' development program for serlopitant, future financial results, achievements or performance to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks that despite prior successfully completed clinical trials or do not demonstrate efficacy of serlopitant in the studied indications, the risk of adverse safety events, risks resulting from the unpredictability of the regulatory process and regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries. These factors, together with those that are described in greater detail in Menlo Therapeutics' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to filed on August 1, 2019, as well as any reports that it may file with the SEC in the future, may cause Menlo Therapeutics' actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements. Menlo Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

For more information about Menlo Therapeutics, please visit our website at www.menlotherapeutics.com.