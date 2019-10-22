Inmar Acquires ownerIQ, Adding A Critical Data and Media Solution to Inmar's Newly Launched Innovator Ecosystem

Winston-Salem, NC, Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Inmar, a data-driven technology-enabled services company, today announced that it has acquired ownerIQ, a leading media technology company that provides 1st and 2nd party data solutions to brands, retailers, and manufacturers. Together, Inmar and ownerIQ will enable retailers to unlock the power of their first party data for effective and measurable marketing campaigns thus accelerating commerce for CPG clients. The companies will offer retailers fully integrated technology to power their digital media network, and provide brands broader access to the leading retail purchase data marketplace, with over $10B in transactions recorded monthly, both online and offline.

"When an everyday-spend retailer is looking for a trusted partner to manage the distribution of their valuable shopper data, they think of Inmar first," said David Mounts, Chairman and CEO of Inmar. "We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of ownerIQ to our continuously growing technology stack. This news is about much more than just the acquisition. It marks another key milestone in the growth and momentum of Inmar's recently launched Innovator Ecosystem and fits perfectly into our broader tech strategy and vision. The ownerIQ division of Inmar will expand the services and solutions Inmar provides for retailers and brands looking for the control and security needed to activate purchase data for media, build sales attribution capabilities, and access to second-party data within the retail ecosystem unlike any other in the market."

Retail media is one of the fastest growing categories within digital advertising, reaching between $15-$25B in 2019, with retailers and grocers launching media programming powered by their highly valuable 1st party customer data. With the acquisition of ownerIQ, retailer partners will have access to the industry's richest set of data and promotions management tools to service and support these new retail ad businesses at scale. Simultaneously, Inmar plans to continue to grow and foster ownerIQ's second-party data marketplace, which is the largest environment of transparent retail shopping and purchasing data.

"Since our inception, ownerIQ's mission has always been to provide retailers and brands with a best-in-class technology and service solution to support the first and second-party data strategies that are critical to their marketing agenda," said Jay Habegger, CEO at ownerIQ. "Today, thousands of customers use our CoEx platform to power their media network, data monetization program, ecommerce & in-store sales attribution and second-party data sharing. Now as a part of the Inmar family we have access to the resources of an incredible organization and a built-in network of retail partners that will allow us to continue our mission and set up Inmar as the leading provider in each of these categories."

OwnerIQ was advised by JEGI on this transaction.

###

About Inmar

Commerce Accelerated.™

Inmar helps leading Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands stay relevant and propel growth while providing their consumers with personalized and precision-driven tools to save money, improve health and safety, and more conveniently go about their lives. Inmar's holistic portfolio of media products enables advertisers to access a variety of intelligent tools, including its influencer media platform, conversational commerce (chat-based media), audience extension and on-site digital media for retail. As a trusted intermediary for over 35 years, Inmar has served retailers, manufacturers, healthcare providers, government and employers as their trusted intermediary and helped them redefine innovation.

For more information about Inmar, please follow Inmar on Twitter, Linkedin or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917. Inmar has unmatched access to billions of consumer and business transactions in real-time.

About ownerIQ

ownerIQ, or "The Q", has built the market's first and only single-platform solution designed to support the full suite of 1st and 2nd party data programs that are now part of every retailer and brand's digital marketing playbook. Our software platform, CoEx, is an award-winning, vertically integrated data and advertising technology stack, at the center of which sits the largest second-party data marketplace of shopping and purchase data.

Holly Pavlika Inmar, Inc. (336) 770-3596 holly.pavlika@inmar.com