Incysus Therapeutics to Present at the 2019 Bio Investor Forum

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. ("Incysus"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering an innovative gamma-delta (γδ) T cell immunotherapy for the treatment of cancers, today announced that the Company will present at the 2019 BIO Investor Forum being held in San Francisco, CA on October 22nd. William Ho, President and Chief Executive Officer of Incysus, will present a company overview.



Who: William Ho, President and Chief Executive Officer

What: Incysus Presentation at the BIO Investor Forum

When: Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 3:00 pm Pacific Time

Where: Westin St. Francis Hotel, Yorkshire Room, 335 Powell Street, San Francisco, CA

About Incysus Therapeutics, Inc.

Incysus is focused on delivering a novel off-the-shelf cell therapy for the treatment of cancer. By using genetically modified gamma-delta (γδ) T cells, the Company's technology addresses the challenges that immunotherapies face targeting cold, low mutation cancers. Incysus' immuno-oncology programs include activated and gene-modified adoptive cellular therapies that protect cells from chemotherapy and allow novel combinations to disrupt the tumor microenvironment and more selectively target cancer cells. Since the Company's inception in early 2016, Incysus has received approval of two Investigational New Drug applications (IND) and has initiated several cancer programs in early pre-clinical stages, including a checkpoint combination program. The Company's first program is targeted to leukemia and lymphoma and its second program is targeted to the treatment of newly-diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). In collaboration with our academic partners, including UAB, Incysus has advanced its technology and expects to begin both Phase 1 trials during 2019. For more information, visit www.incysus.com .

