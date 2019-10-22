Baha'is Celebrate Bicentenary

Wilmette, Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bahá'ís of the United States mark the 200th Anniversary of

the Birth of the Báb. (Another Bicentenary? Didn't they just have one?)

October 29-30, 2019 — Bahá'ís all across America and around the world are preparing to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of the Báb, Herald of the Bahá'í Faith. This is the second bicentenary celebration in the course of two years.

In 2017, millions of people worldwide celebrated the 200th anniversary of birth of Bahá'u'lláh, Founder of the Bahá'í Faith. This year, people will observe the bicentenary of the birth of the Báb, His Forerunner, whose revitalizing message prepared the way for Bahá'u'lláh, Whose teachings would initiate an age of unity, peace, and justice.

The Báb (1819-1850) is the Prophet and Herald of the Bahá'í Faith. He announced, in 1844, that He was the bearer of a message destined to transform humanity's spiritual life.

The teachings of these two Divine Educators is transforming the lives of families, neighborhoods, and communities around the country and the world. Their vision of the oneness of humanity contains lessons that counter the racial prejudice and materialism corroding American society.

The 2019 Bicentenary is not a single event, but rather, a highlight in an ongoing series of community-building activities, generated at the grassroots level all around the country. Activities that reinforce Bahá'u'lláh's vision of the oneness of humanity and empowers people of every background to participate.

To learn about local celebrations, visit. https://www.bahai.us/bicentenary

