Microfluidic Devices Market to Exhibit an Impressive CAGR of 20.5%; Increasing Focus on Application of Cost-effective Materials for Production to Boost Growth | Fortune Business Insights

Pune, Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Microfluidic Devices Market is expected to gain impetus from increasing technological advancements in the biotechnology domain. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, " Microfluidic Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Chips, Sensors, and Others), By Material (Glass, Silicon, Polymer and Others), By Applications (Pharmaceutical & Life Science Research, Diagnosis & Treatment, and Others), By End-user (Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Facilities and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the global market is projected to reach USD 22.65 Billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period. However, the global market was valued at USD 5.14 Billion in 2018. The report further states that renowned market players are focusing on low-cost materials for manufacturing microfluidic sensors and chips. It would contribute to the global Microfluidic Devices Market growth in the forthcoming years.



The report consists of the latest releases and new mechanical enhancements to engage our consumers to settle on instructed business decisions, design, and complete their required executions. It mainly focuses on the open entryways, upcoming changes in methodology, and current business and progressions.

Rising Usage of Microfluidic Devices to Boost Growth of Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Segment

In terms of end-user, the global Microfluidic Devices Market is grouped into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research institutes, diagnostic centers, and healthcare facilities and others. Out of these, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is projected to lead the global market by acquiring the highest revenue in terms of share. It would occur due to the increasing manufacturing and usage of sensors, chips, and other microfluidic devices to offer novel and robust devices to the consumers. However, diagnostic centers and research institutes will also grow rapidly during the forecast period by utilizing microfluidic devices for various applications.



Fluidigm Corporation Unveils its Automated RNA Sequencing Library Preparation Workflow

Fluidigm Corporation, a designer, manufacturer, and seller of biological research equipment, headquartered in the U.S., announced the launch of its automated RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) library preparation workflow in August 2019. It is developed for the company's Juno microfluidic system. It will aid in reducing the hands-on time as well as cost per sample by up to 50% for the molecular laboratory. It will also provide flexible scalability and greater efficiency. It is best suited for commercial service providers, core facilities, and sequencing centers.

RNA-seq allows transcriptome profiling from sample types and diverse species by using next-generation sequencing. Fluidigm Juno offers automation for mid-to-high-throughput laboratories that are highly efficient and robust for automating targeted DNA and RNA sequencing as well as full-length RNA-seq library preparation. The latest workflow blends sequential enzymatic reactions with solid-phase sample enrichment on a single cartridge. The cartridge is also capable of broadening the advantages of microfluidics automation across all the other multi-step molecular workflows.

Schott AG Acquires MINIFAB to Develop Top-quality Polymer and Glass Solutions

Schott AG, a company specializing in the production of glass and glass-ceramics, based in Germany, declared that it has completed its acquisition of MINIFAB PTY Ltd., a provider of custom-designed and manufactured microfluidic and medical devices, based in Australia in June 2019. This strategic collaboration will enable both companies to upgrade their portfolios in the diagnostics market. They will be able to provide the products to their existing consumers as well as serve new consumers effectively in the upcoming years by developing centers of excellence for glass in Germany and polymer in Australia. MINIFAB is an expert in business development. The combination of Schott's technology expertise and glass development with MINIFAB's unique polymer technology will allow consumers to choose from a wide range of products for their specific applications.

Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the renowned companies operating in the global Microfluidic Devices Market. They are as follows:

uFluidix

Perkin Elmer

Fluidigm

Blacktrace Holdings Ltd. (Dolomite Microfluidic)

Micronit

BioFluidix GmbH‎

Fluigent

ALine, Inc.

Philips

Other prominent players



Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

New Product Launch Technological Development in the Microfluidic Devices Market Overview of the Regulatory Scenario for Microfluidic Devices Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, 2018

Global Microfluidic Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type

Chips Sensors Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material

Glass Silicon Polymer Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Applications

Pharmaceutical & Life Science Research Diagnosis & Treatment Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Research Institutes Diagnostic Centers Healthcare Facilities and Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Continued…





