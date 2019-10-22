Market Overview

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Pareteum Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – TEUM

Globe Newswire  
October 21, 2019 8:49pm   Comments
PHILADELPHIA, Pa., Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Pareteum Corporation ("Pareteum" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:TEUM) on behalf of the Company's investors.

Pareteum investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Additional information may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/pareteum-corporation/.

On October 21, 2019, Pareteum disclosed that it would restate its previously issued financial statements, and that investors "should no longer rely upon the Company's previously released financial statements" for 2018 or 2019. Additionally, the Company disclosed that it "currently estimates the revenue impact for the full year 2018 to be a reduction of approximately $9 million," and "the revenue impact to be a reduction of approximately $24 million" for 2019.

Following this news, shares of the Company's stock significantly declined in value.

Pareteum investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

