Webcast Alert: Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast

PHOENIX, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) will release earnings for the second quarter ended September 28, 2019 on Monday, October 28, 2019 after the close of market. Senior management will discuss the results in a live webcast the following day, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

Date: October 29, 2019

Time: 1:00 PM ET



Listen via Internet: https://investor.cavco.com/

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be available for 90 days on https://investor.cavco.com/ .

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Lexington and Destiny. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and systems-built commercial structures, as well as modular homes built primarily under the Nationwide Homes brand. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.

Mark Fusler Director of Financial Reporting and Investor Relations Investor_relations@cavco.com Phone: 602-256-6263 On the Internet: www.cavco.com