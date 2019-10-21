Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN)

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ADTRAN, Inc. ("ADTRAN" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ADTN) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of ADTRAN between February 28, 2019 through October 9, 2019 (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting; (2) as a result, certain E&O reserves had been improperly reported; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results for certain periods were misstated; (4) there would be a pause in shipments to the Company's Latin American customers; and (5) as a result, ADTRAN's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the December 16, 2019 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.