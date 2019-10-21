INFY LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Continues its Investigation of Securities Claims Against Infosys Limited – INFY

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) resulting from allegations that Infosys may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On October 21, 2019, the Company announced that it received whistleblower complaints alleging "unethical practices" by Infosys' executives to boost short-term revenue and profit. An unnamed group sent letters to Infosys' Board and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleging that the Company had taken "unethical" steps to inappropriately boost short-term revenue and profit. It is also alleged that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Salil Parekh, was bypassing standard reviews of large contracts in order to skirt accounting scrutiny.

On this news, the Company's shares fell sharply during intraday trading on October 21, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Infosys investors. If you purchased shares of Infosys please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1700.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

