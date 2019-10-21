Mission of Hope Meeting Needs in the Bahamas After Hurricane Dorian

Austin, TX, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the request of several Fort Lauderdale churches and organizations, Mission of Hope was asked to come alongside them to serve those most affected from Hurricane Dorian, which hit the Northern Bahamas early last month.



Mission of Hope has had a presence on the ground since shortly after the storm hit via True North, Mission of Hope's ship. True North has housed volunteers who have aided in disaster relief. Mission of Hope is working with over 40 churches in the Bahamas, and that number is growing. Volunteers are serving alongside the local Bahamian pastors on the island to help with debris removal, cleanup, construction, and rebuilding their communities.



Pastor Arnett, a pastor in the Bahamas, and a group of local people took shelter in his church during the storm. The church was badly damaged and groups through Mission of Hope have been able to repair the roof. He stood in the middle of his destroyed home with his hands raised and said, "Thank God for mercy and grace, I'm alive!"



"We've seen over the last few years of responding to disasters in Haiti and across the Caribbean that the local church and the local pastors are the key—they're God's plan for serving in these disasters," says Mission of Hope Vice President of Ministry Drew Garrison. He adds, "If anyone has the ability to serve over these next few months, we would invite you to join us as we come alongside the people that know their communities best, and serve them in this time of need. "We've got a place for you to stay, food for your to eat, and plenty of work for you to do!"



The private sector, public sector, and non-profit organizations have unified together to bring much needed relief in an efficient way. Mission of Hope has responded in disaster relief for many years, from the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, to 2016 when Hurricane Matthew destroyed much of South Haiti, to 2017 when Hurricane Irma hit the Turks and Caicos Islands, and today in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian.



"We have been positioned in such a way to be able to respond in times of disaster, and we do not take that responsibility lightly," says Brad Johnson, Mission of Hope's President. "We are grateful to see the pastors and leaders in the community lead the way, and we are committed to support them. We invite you to support them with us, and if you're able, to serve in their community with them."



Volunteers have been serving with Mission of Hope in the Bahamas since the storm hit. If you're interested in serving on a disaster relief mission trip, you can find more information and sign up on their website.



About Mission of Hope

Mission of Hope exists to bring life transformation to every man, woman, and child. By partnering with local churches and indigenous organizations throughout Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and the Bahamas, Mission of Hope feeds over 91,000 children daily, impacts over 10,000 students through education, trains over 1,700 farmers, and provides medical care to over 30,000 patients annually. For more information about how Mission of Hope is working in the Caribbean, visit www.missionofhope.com.

