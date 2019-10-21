Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Names Kirk Malmberg as Chief Operating Officer, Haig Kazazian as Chief Financial Officer

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) today announced the appointment of Kirk Malmberg to Chief Operating Officer, and the appointment of Haig Kazazian to Chief Financial Officer. Both appointments are effective November 1, 2019.



Malmberg was most recently FHLBank Atlanta's Chief Financial Officer, a position he has held since April 1, 2011. Prior to that, he served as the Bank's Chief Credit Officer. In his new role, Malmberg will continue to oversee Accounting Operations, Accounting Services, Information Technology, and Treasury, adding the responsibility of overseeing Community Investment Services, Financial Operations Management, and Sales and Trading. He joined FHLBank Atlanta in 2001 as Senior Vice President for Asset/Liability Management and later served as Senior Vice President of Mortgage Products. Before coming to the Bank, he worked as a Senior Vice President in the treasury area of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago and was a portfolio strategist for both Lehman Brothers and Southwest Corporate Federal Credit Union.

Kazazian was most recently FHLBank Atlanta's Treasurer, a position he has held since June 1, 2013. Prior to that, he served as First Vice President in the Financial Management Division, where he was responsible for managing the marketing, pricing, and hedging of advances to the Bank's largest members. In his new role, Kazazian will continue to oversee Treasury and will add Accounting Services. Kazazian joined the Bank as a credit analyst in 1992, and later earned promotions to manager of National Accounts and Product Development in 2001, manager of National Accounts and Capital Markets Trading in 2009, and manager of Treasury Analysis and National Accounts Sales and Trading in 2011.

"Kirk and Haig have years of experience with FHLBank Atlanta and they know our business and our shareholders well," said FHLBank Atlanta President and CEO W. Wesley McMullan. "I am grateful to both for their leadership and I look forward to working with them in their expanded roles."

