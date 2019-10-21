Novation Companies Announces Date of 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novation Companies, Inc. ( NOVC ) ("Novation" or the "Company"), which through its subsidiary Healthcare Staffing, Inc. provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in the State of Georgia, is announcing that its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "2019 Annual Meeting") will be held on December 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Central Standard Time in Kansas City. Shareholders of record of Novation common stock at the close of business on October 24, 2019, the record date for the 2019 Annual Meeting, will be entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the 2019 Annual Meeting.



Shareholder proposals intended to be presented at the 2019 Annual Meeting pursuant to Rule 14a-8 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, must be received by the Company not later than 5:00 p.m. Central Standard Time on October 25, 2019, in order to be considered for inclusion in the Company's proxy statement for the 2019 Annual Meeting. For a shareholder to bring business before the 2019 Annual Meeting outside of Rule 14a-8 or to nominate a director, it must provide timely written notice to the Company in accordance with the advance notice provisions of the Company's Second Amended and Restated Bylaws.

About Novation Companies, Inc.

Novation Companies, Inc. and its subsidiaries, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Healthcare Staffing, Inc., provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in the State of Georgia. Novation's common stock, par value $0.01 per share, is traded on the OTC Pink marketplace of the OTC Markets Group, Inc. under the symbol "NOVC".