DIRTT to host Analyst Day event on November 12 in New York

October 21, 2019 12:45pm   Comments
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. ("DIRTT" or the "Company") (TSX:DRT, NASDAQ:DRTT), an interior construction company that uses technology for client-driven design and manufacturing, will host an Analyst Day event for institutional investors and securities analysts on Tuesday, November 12, in New York City.

DIRTT's executive management team will present an overview of the Company's long-term growth plan, including a review of its commercial and operational strategies and financial goals.

A live webcast of the event will be accessible in the Investors section of the Company's website, www.dirtt.com. The Company's presentations and a replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website.

For event details or to register: Please contact Kim MacEachern, Investor Relations, at kmaceachern@dirtt.com. Advance registration is required, and space is limited.

About DIRTT:
DIRTT is a building process powered by technology. The Company uses its proprietary ICE® software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The technology drives DIRTT's advanced manufacturing and provides certainty on cost, schedule and the final result. Complete interior spaces are constructed faster, cleaner and more sustainably. DIRTT has manufacturing facilities in Phoenix, Savannah and Calgary and works with nearly 100 sales construction partners globally. DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "DRTT" and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DRT." For more information, visit www.dirtt.com/investors.

For more information:
Kim MacEachern
Investor Relations, DIRTT
403-618-4539
kmaceachern@dirtt.com

