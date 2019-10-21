Sixth Annual CoinAgenda Global Adds Industry Titans and Enterprise Leaders to Speaker Lineup

Las Vegas, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - CoinAgenda (https://coinagenda.com/), the leading global conference series connecting investors and funds with the top entrepreneurs in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors, today announced the addition of several industry titans and enterprise leaders to its speaker lineup. Joining CoinAgenda Global will be entrepreneur and investor Brock Pierce; Smart Valor CEO Olga Feldmeier; Æternity Founder Yanislav Malahov; Deloitte Partner and Global Tax Leader, Blockchain and Cryptocurrency, Robert Massey; Celsius Network Founder and CEO Alex Mashinsky; IOHK co-founders Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood; Wyoming Blockchain Coalition co-founder Caitlin Long; journalist and activist Melissa Rowley; Omega One Founder and CEO Alex Gordon-Brander; and Medici Ventures Principal Developer Tron Black. A complete list of speakers can be found here.

This year, CoinAgenda Global will be the kickoff event for Vegas Blockchain Week (October 25-31). CoinAgenda will begin with a half-day BitAngels conference on Saturday, October 26, where 50 companies (a mix of angel and VC investments as well as tokens trading on exchanges) will pitch in a Demo Day environment at UNLV, concluding with an exclusive, private cocktail party at Breathe Pool Lounge at the Hard Rock Hotel.

"If you haven't been to a CoinAgenda event, you've missed out on the industry's most exclusive networking event series for investors and blockchain startups. If you've attended in the past, then you already know the quality of people, both on stage and in the audience, we bring to our conferences," said Michael Terpin, Founder of CoinAgenda.

The main CoinAgenda conference will take place Sunday and Monday at The Cosmopolitan. Sunday will focus on new blockchain categories, security token offerings, and legal, regulatory and jurisdictional issues involved with starting and investing in blockchain companies, as well as a spotlight on enterprise blockchain. It will finish with the famed Legendary Dinner at a world-renowned celebrity mansion off the Strip with top-shelf food, wine and entertainment.

Monday's all-day agenda hones in on trends in investing, trading and digital currency funds, as well as spotlight panels and keynotes on exchanges, IEOs and family offices. The conference ends on Monday night with an exclusive VIP closing party at the Marquee Library at the Cosmopolitan.

