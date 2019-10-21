FCA to announce Third Quarter 2019 financial results on October 31
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) announced today that its financial results for the third quarter of 2019 will be released on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
A live audio webcast and conference call of the 2019 Q3 results will begin at 1:00 p.m. GMT / 2:00 p.m. CET / 9:00 a.m. EDT on October 31, 2019.
Details for accessing this presentation are available in the Investors section of the Group's website at www.fcagroup.com. For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on the corporate website (www.fcagroup.com) for two weeks after the call.
London, 21 October 2019
