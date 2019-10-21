Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FCA to announce Third Quarter 2019 financial results on October 31

Globe Newswire  
October 21, 2019 10:47am   Comments
Share:

FCA to announce Third Quarter 2019 financial results on October 31

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) announced today that its financial results for the third quarter of 2019 will be released on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

A live audio webcast and conference call of the 2019 Q3 results will begin at 1:00 p.m. GMT / 2:00 p.m. CET / 9:00 a.m. EDT on October 31, 2019.

Details for accessing this presentation are available in the Investors section of the Group's website at www.fcagroup.com. For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on the corporate website (www.fcagroup.com) for two weeks after the call.

London, 21 October 2019

Attachment

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo