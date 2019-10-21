FCA to announce Third Quarter 2019 financial results on October 31

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) announced today that its financial results for the third quarter of 2019 will be released on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

A live audio webcast and conference call of the 2019 Q3 results will begin at 1:00 p.m. GMT / 2:00 p.m. CET / 9:00 a.m. EDT on October 31, 2019.

Details for accessing this presentation are available in the Investors section of the Group's website at www.fcagroup.com . For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on the corporate website ( www.fcagroup.com ) for two weeks after the call.

London, 21 October 2019

